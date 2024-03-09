ELLIS MANO BAND: un video dal nuovo live album

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il live video di Whiskey, brano del rocker svizzeri Ellis Mano Band tratto dal loro nuovo live album Live: Access All Areas in arrivo il 15 marzo per la SPV/Steamhammer.
Tracklist:
01. Whiskey (Live)
02. Turtle (Live)
03. Goodbye My Love (Live)
04. Bad News Blues (Live)
05. Ambedo Mind (Live)
06. Forsaken (Live)
07. Blue Paranoia (Live)
08. The Horrible Truth (Live)
09. Badwater (Live)
10. Keep It Simple (Live)
11. Long Road (Live)
12. A Lifetime (Live)
13. Only With You (Live)
14. Johnny & Susie (Live)
15. Luck Of The Draw (Live)