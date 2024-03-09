     
 
La Cover del Live Album
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/03/24
DAEMONIAC
Visions of the Nightside

14/03/24
DEFECT DESIGNER
Chitin

15/03/24
MIKE TRAMP
Mand Af En Tid

15/03/24
UDÅD
Udåd

15/03/24
THE BLACK CROWES
Happiness Bastard

15/03/24
WHOM GODS DESTROY
Insanium

15/03/24
PER WIBERG
The Serpent`s Here

15/03/24
aborted
Vault of Horrors

15/03/24
ATROPHY
Asylum

15/03/24
LORDS OF BLACK
Mechanics of Predacity

CONCERTI

10/03/24
AMARANTHE + DRAGONFORCE + INFECTED RAIN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/03/24
AMARANTHE + DRAGONFORCE + INFECTED RAIN
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

10/03/24
CRYPTOPSY + ATHEIST
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

10/03/24
MATINÉE PUNX
CIRCOLO ANARCHICO PONTE DELLA GHISOLFA, VIALE MONZA 255 - MILANO

10/03/24
BLAZE BAYLEY
CRAZY BULL, VIA EUSTACHIO DEGOLA 4/R - GENOVA

11/03/24
SCOUT GILLETT + EDERE
FINE DI MONDO, VIA BADEN POWELL 3 - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

14/03/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

14/03/24
MENK\'
ARCI TAMBOURINE, VIA CARLO TENCA 16 - SEREGNO (MB)

15/03/24
VINTAGE VIOLENCE
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

15/03/24
GLI ATROCI
SKULLS CLUB, STRADA DEGLI ANGARIARI 25 - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)
ELLIS MANO BAND: un video dal nuovo live album
10/03/2024 - 10:36 (31 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/03/2024 - 10:36
ELLIS MANO BAND: un video dal nuovo live album
