15/03/24
HADIT
Metaphysical Engines Approaching the Event Horizon

15/03/24
MIKE TRAMP
Mand Af En Tid

15/03/24
LORDS OF BLACK
Mechanics of Predacity

15/03/24
LIPZ
Changing the Melody

15/03/24
WOUNDS
Ruin

15/03/24
THE BLACK CROWES
Happiness Bastard

15/03/24
WHOM GODS DESTROY
Insanium

15/03/24
PER WIBERG
The Serpent`s Here

15/03/24
aborted
Vault of Horrors

15/03/24
ELLIS MANO BAND
Live: Access All Areas (Live Album)

CONCERTI

15/03/24
VINTAGE VIOLENCE
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

15/03/24
GLI ATROCI
SKULLS CLUB, STRADA DEGLI ANGARIARI 25 - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)

15/03/24
THE CLAN
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

15/03/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
ORION, VIALE JOHN FITZGERALD KENNEDY 52 - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

15/03/24
CHAKRAH
THE OLD JESSE, VIA MAESTRI DEL LAVORO 35 - SARONNO (VA)

15/03/24
CISCO
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI, 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

15/03/24
DARKHOLD
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

15/03/24
PINO SCOTTO
CRAZY BULL, VIA EUSTACHIO DEGOLA 4/R - GENOVA

15/03/24
DiM
OZNE GUINNESS PUB, VIA PUGLIESI 35 - PRATO

16/03/24
ENSLAVED + SVALBARD + WAYFARER
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

NEW HORIZON: annunciano i dettagli di ''Conquerors'' e pubblicano il singolo ''Daimyo''
15/03/2024 - 00:01 (37 letture)

McCallon
Venerdì 15 Marzo 2024, 0.04.03
1
Con quel titolo lì, \"Alexander the Great (356-323 B.C.)\" potrebbe benissimo essere una cover del celebre pezzo firmato Iron Maiden, ma non ho letto conferme ufficiali al momento.
11/07/2019
Live Report
HAKEN + NEW HORIZONS
Ippodromo delle Capannelle, Roma (RM), 07/07/2019
 
