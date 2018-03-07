NEW HORIZON: annunciano i dettagli di ''Conquerors'' e pubblicano il singolo ''Daimyo''

I New Horizon
hanno annunciato i dettagli del loro secondo disco in studio, Conquerors
, in uscita il 14 giugno 2024 per Frontiers Music Srl
.
Il fondatore Jona Tee
, dopo l’uscita dalla band di Erik Grönwall
, unitosi agli Skid Row
, ha individuato un nuovo cantante Nils Molin
, già al lavoro con Dynazty
e Amaranthe
:“After our first couple of sessions tracking vocals, effortlessly collaborating and mapping out a plan for the album, I decided that this simply needs to be done.”
ha spiegato la nuova voce del gruppo. “Conquerors became a tale that grew in the making and ultimately expanding into an album way beyond my expectations, brim-packed with stellar songwriting, performances and surprise elements. If you like melodic metal - you’re in for a treat.”
A sinistra potete osservare l’artwork di copertina; qui sotto, invece, trovate i titoli delle canzoni che comporranno la tracklist dell'uscita:
1. Against the Odds
2. King of Kings
3. Daimyo
4. Shadow Warrior
5. Apollo
6. Fallout War
7. Messenger of the Stars
8. Before the Dawn
9. Edge of Insanity
10. Alexander the Great (356-323 B.C.)
In attesa del disco, a questo indirizzo
potete leggere la nostra recensione del suo ottimo predecessore, Gate of the Gods
.
Di seguito, invece, trovate il primo singolo, intitolato Daimyo
, incentrato sulla figura storica del signore della guerra giapponese Oda Nobunaga
.