QUEEN: a maggio il live album ''Queen Rock Montreal'' nei formati fisici

|
IQueen pubblicheranno Queen Rock Montreal il 10 maggio 2024.
Il concerto è stato filmato e registrato durante le performance della band a Montreal il 24 e il 25 novembre 1981. Restaurato digitalmente, il live album sarà disponibile in vari formati, inclusi CD, DVD, Blu-ray e vinile.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist, basata sulla versione CD dell'album:
CD1
1. Intro
2. We Will Rock You (Fast)
3. Let Me Entertain You
4. Play the Game
5. Somebody to Love
6. Killer Queen
7. I'm in Love with My Car
8. Get Down, Make Love
9. Save Me
10. Now I'm Here
11. Dragon Attack
12. Now I'm Here (Reprise)
13. Love of My Life
CD2
1. Under Pressure
2. Keep Yourself Alive
3. Drum and Tympani Solo
4. Guitar Solo
5. Flash
6. The Hero
7. Crazy Little Thing Called Love
8. Jailhouse Rock
9. Bohemian Rhapsody
10. Tie Your Mother Down
11. Another One Bites the Dust
12. Sheer Heart Attack
13. We Will Rock You
14. We Are the Champions
15. God Save the Queen