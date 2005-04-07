     
 
15/03/24
HADIT
Metaphysical Engines Approaching the Event Horizon

15/03/24
MIKE TRAMP
Mand Af En Tid

15/03/24
LORDS OF BLACK
Mechanics of Predacity

15/03/24
LIPZ
Changing the Melody

15/03/24
WOUNDS
Ruin

15/03/24
THE BLACK CROWES
Happiness Bastard

15/03/24
WHOM GODS DESTROY
Insanium

15/03/24
PER WIBERG
The Serpent`s Here

15/03/24
aborted
Vault of Horrors

15/03/24
ELLIS MANO BAND
Live: Access All Areas (Live Album)

CONCERTI

15/03/24
VINTAGE VIOLENCE
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

15/03/24
GLI ATROCI
SKULLS CLUB, STRADA DEGLI ANGARIARI 25 - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)

15/03/24
THE CLAN
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

15/03/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
ORION, VIALE JOHN FITZGERALD KENNEDY 52 - CIAMPINO (ROMA)

15/03/24
CHAKRAH
THE OLD JESSE, VIA MAESTRI DEL LAVORO 35 - SARONNO (VA)

15/03/24
CISCO
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI, 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

15/03/24
DARKHOLD
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

15/03/24
PINO SCOTTO
CRAZY BULL, VIA EUSTACHIO DEGOLA 4/R - GENOVA

15/03/24
DiM
OZNE GUINNESS PUB, VIA PUGLIESI 35 - PRATO

16/03/24
ENSLAVED + SVALBARD + WAYFARER
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

QUEEN: a maggio il live album ''Queen Rock Montreal'' nei formati fisici
15/03/2024 - 00:27

ARTICOLI
05/11/2021
Articolo
ACID QUEENS
Viaggio tra le voci femminili della musica psichedelica
20/12/2018
Articolo
QUEEN
Bohemian Rhapsody - Il film
28/06/2018
Live Report
LUCCA SUMMER FESTIVAL - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE + RIVAL SONS
Piazza Napoleone, Lucca, 23/06/2018
30/06/2016
Live Report
QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT
Anfiteatro Camerini, Piazzola Sul Brenta (PD), 25/6/2016
07/04/2005
Live Report
QUEEN + PAUL RODGERS
Palalottomatica, Roma, 04/05/2005
 
15/03/2024 - 00:27
QUEEN: a maggio il live album ''Queen Rock Montreal'' nei formati fisici
