DIANNE: ascolta il singolo ''A Symphonic Tragedy''

La cantante olandese Dianne van Giersbergen ha reso disponibile, tramite i propri canali social, il video di A Symphonic Tragedy.
Il brano, che vede la collaborazione di Arjen Lucassen, è il terzo singolo tratto dal suo esordio solista Soulward Bound in uscita nel futuro prossimo venturo.
On the 13th of September 2022, exactly 5 years after her departure from Xandria, Dianne announced her return into symphonic metal through the creation of her own solo album: “Soulward Bound”, under her own name "DIANNE". The album will embody the drive and devotion that guided Dianne on her journey towards finding herself again. To have the album mirror her journey, “Soulward Bound” will be released in a new and unconventional way: spread out over 5 years, with 2 singles each year.
Oltre a questo brano potete trovare anche i due singoli precedenti Unleash the Siren e After the Storm