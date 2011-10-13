THE TREATMENT: a maggio esce ''Wake Up the Neighbourhood'', ecco il secondo singolo

|
I The Treatment pubblicheranno il 10 maggio 2024 il loro nuovo disco Wake Up the Neighbourhood tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Let's Wake Up this Town
2. Back to the 1970's
3. When Thunder and Lightning Strikes
4. This Fire Still Burns
5. Man On the Highwire
6. I Can't Wait No Longer
7. Don't Make No Difference to Me
8. Fire Me Up
9. Free Yourself
10. Kick You Around
11. I've Got My Mind Made Up
Let's Wake Up this Town, traccia d'apertura del disco e secondo singolo, è ascoltabile di seguito: