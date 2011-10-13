     
 
17/03/24
AYREON
01011001 – Live Beneath the Waves

21/03/24
STORMHUNTER
Best Before: Death

21/03/24
FALL OF SERENITY
Open Wide, O Hell

22/03/24
DODSRIT
Nocturnal Will

22/03/24
CRUZH
The Jungle Revolution

22/03/24
BRODEQUIN
Harbinger of Woe

22/03/24
HAMMER KING
König und Kaiser

22/03/24
KEYGEN CHURCH
Nel Nome del Codice

22/03/24
OZ HAWE PETERSSON`S RENDEZVOUS
Oz Hawe Petersson`s Rendezvous

22/03/24
SCAVENGER
Beyond the Bells

17/03/24
DECAPITATED + INCANTATION + NERVOSA + KASSOGHTA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/03/24
FOLKSTONE
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

17/03/24
FOLKSTONE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

17/03/24
DRUNKTANK + BEERBONG + SMACKED
RED VELVET CORAZÓN, VIALE DEI MILLE 102 - CERVIA (RA)

17/03/24
3 DI NOTE + RAINBOW BRIDGE + POM + IN BARS
FINE DI MONDO, VIA BADEN POWELL 3 - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

17/03/24
STREBLA + KONOHA + IRMA
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

17/03/24
CHERRY CHAPSTICK
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

18/03/24
DECAPITATED + INCANTATION + NERVOSA + KASSOGHTA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/03/24
MOTHER MOTHER
FABRIQUE, VIA GAUDENZIO FANTOLI 9 - MILANO

20/03/24
MESHUGGAH + THE HALO EFFECT + MANTAR
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
THE TREATMENT: a maggio esce ''Wake Up the Neighbourhood'', ecco il secondo singolo
17/03/2024 - 12:31 (25 letture)

18/10/2011
Live Report
ALICE COOPER + THE TREATMENT
Gran Teatro Geox, Padova, 13/10/2011
 
