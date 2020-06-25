THE TROOPS OF DOOM: a maggio esce il nuovo ‘‘A Mass to the Grotesque’’

Come preannunciato qui
, i The Troops of Doom
pubblicheranno per l’etichetta Alma Mater Records
, guidata da Fernando Ribeiro
dei Moonspell
, il loro secondo full-length, intitolato A Mass to the Grotesque
, il prossimo 31 maggio 2024.
La band, capitanata dall’ex-Sepultura Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz
, ha registrato e prodotto il disco in Brasile, mentre missaggio e masterizzazione sono stati perfezionati da Jim Morris
presso gli studi Morrisound Recording
, in Florida.
Il gruppo brasiliano ha anche rivelato le tracce che comporranno la pubblicazione:01. Solve et Coagula - Introduction
02. Chapels of the Unholy
03. Dawn of Mephisto
04. Denied Divinity
05. The Impostor King
06. Faithless Requiem
07. Psalm 78 - God of Bizarre
08. Terror Inheritance
09. The Grotesque
10. Blood Upon the Throne
11. Venomous Creed
Il primo singolo Chapels of the Unholy
uscirà ad aprile.