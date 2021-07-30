MANDOKI SOULMATES: in arrivo il nuovo album ''A Memory Of Our Future''

|
I Mandoki Soulmates hanno annunciato per il maggio la pubblicazione, tramite InsideOut Music, del loro nuovo album A Memory Of Our Future.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Blood in the Water.
Tracklist:
01. Blood in the Water
02. Enigma of Reason
03. The Wanderer
04. The Big Quit
05. Devil's Encyclopedia
06. A Memory of My Future
07. I Am Because You Are
08. My Share of Your Life
09. Age of Thought
10. Matchbox Racing (Digital version)
11. We Stay Loud (Digital Version)
12. Melting Pot