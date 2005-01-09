     
 
SEVERE TORTURE: ecco un singolo dal prossimo disco
18/03/2024 - 21:40 (58 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/03/2024 - 21:40
SEVERE TORTURE: ecco un singolo dal prossimo disco
01/02/2018 - 11:48
SEVERE TORTURE: Seth van de Loo lascia la band
08/04/2010 - 20:16
SEVERE TORTURE: i dettagli sul nuovo disco
30/01/2010 - 16:25
SEVERE TORTURE: firmano con Season Of Mist
11/02/2008
DEW SCENTED & SEVERE TORTURE: domani a Bologna
07/09/2007
SEVERE TORTURE: tracklist del nuovo album
04/03/2006
SEVERE TORTURE / ILLDISPOSED: in tour coi Vader
17/01/2006
SEVERE TORTURE: il video di Decree of Darkness
22/09/2005
SEVERE TORTURE: arriva Fall of the Despised
09/01/2005
SEVERE TORTURE: iniziano le registrazioni
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/03/2024 - 21:23
BATTLECREEK: in arrivo ad aprile il nuovo ''Maze of the Mind''
18/03/2024 - 09:18
NIGHTMARE: ascolta un singolo dal prossimo disco
18/03/2024 - 08:56
MANDOKI SOULMATES: in arrivo il nuovo album ''A Memory Of Our Future''
18/03/2024 - 08:49
STORMBORN: i dettagli di ''Zenith'' e il singolo ''Serpentine''
18/03/2024 - 00:12
NOCTURNA: ascolta ''Strangers'' dal nuovo album
18/03/2024 - 00:09
ARMORED SAINT: aggiornamenti sul seguito di ‘‘Punching the Sky’’
18/03/2024 - 00:08
THE TROOPS OF DOOM: a maggio esce il nuovo ‘‘A Mass to the Grotesque’’
17/03/2024 - 12:45
BON JOVI: i dettagli completi del nuovo ''Forever'', in arrivo a giugno
17/03/2024 - 12:38
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: ascolta l'inedita ''Tribe''
17/03/2024 - 12:31
THE TREATMENT: a maggio esce ''Wake Up the Neighbourhood'', ecco il secondo singolo
 
