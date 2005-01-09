SEVERE TORTURE: ecco un singolo dal prossimo disco

|
I death metaller olandesi Severe Torture hanno reso disponibile, attraverso i canali social della Season of Mist, il video di The Death of Everything.
Il brano è presente sul loro nuovo album Torn from the Jaws of Death in uscita il 7 giugno.
Tracklist:
01. The Death Of Everything
02. Marked By Blood And Darkness
03. Hogtied In Rope
04. Torn From The Jaws Of Death
05. Christ Immersion
06. Putrid Remains
07. The Pinnacle Of Suffering
08. Through Pain And Emptiness
09. Those Who Wished Me Dead
10. Tear All The Flesh Off The Earth