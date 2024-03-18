     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/03/24
STORMHUNTER
Best Before: Death

21/03/24
FALL OF SERENITY
Open Wide, O Hell

22/03/24
NEON RIDER
Destination Unknown

22/03/24
OZ HAWE PETERSSON`S RENDEZVOUS
Oz Hawe Petersson`s Rendezvous

22/03/24
KHOLD
Du dømmes til død

22/03/24
APPARITION
Disgraced Emanations from a Tranquil State

22/03/24
SYLVAINE
Eg Er Framand (EP)

22/03/24
ZOMBI
Direct Inject

22/03/24
HAMMER KING
König und Kaiser

22/03/24
FUNERAL ORATION
Antropomorte

CONCERTI

19/03/24
MOTHER MOTHER
FABRIQUE, VIA GAUDENZIO FANTOLI 9 - MILANO

20/03/24
MESHUGGAH + THE HALO EFFECT + MANTAR
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

20/03/24
EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT + GUESTS
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

21/03/24
GENUS ORDINIS DEI + GUESTS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

21/03/24
BANCO DEL MUTUO SOCCORSO
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

21/03/24
THE ROSE
ALCATRAZ VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

21/03/24
KRASUE + ANTARES + WAH ‘77
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

21/03/24
DARK NOISE + SPEM
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

22/03/24
ANGRA
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

22/03/24
ANGRA + DRAGONHAMMER
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
NOCTURNUS AD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Unicursal''
19/03/2024 - 08:43 (69 letture)

19/03/2024 - 08:43
NOCTURNUS AD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Unicursal''
19/03/2024 - 10:55
SYLVAINE: tutto l'EP ''Eg Er Framand'' è ascoltabile in streaming
19/03/2024 - 10:47
ELVELLON: ecco dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Ascending in Synergy''
19/03/2024 - 10:35
VENDED: disponibile la clip di ''The Far Side''
19/03/2024 - 08:49
UFOMAMMUT: a maggio il nuovo ''Hidden'', ascolta un brano
19/03/2024 - 08:41
SELBST: ascolta ''When True Loneliness Is Experienced'' dal nuovo disco
19/03/2024 - 08:37
ANTICHRIST SIEGE MACHINE: diffuso il video ufficiale di ''Vanquishing Spirit''
19/03/2024 - 08:34
CLOUD NOTHING: ecco il video di '''d Get Along''
18/03/2024 - 21:40
SEVERE TORTURE: ecco un singolo dal prossimo disco
18/03/2024 - 21:23
BATTLECREEK: in arrivo ad aprile il nuovo ''Maze of the Mind''
18/03/2024 - 09:18
NIGHTMARE: ascolta un singolo dal prossimo disco
 
