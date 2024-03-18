NOCTURNUS AD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Unicursal''

|
I deathster Nocturnus AD pubblicheranno il nuovo disco Unicursal il 17 maggio 2024 tramite Profound Lore Records.
The new NOCTURNUS AD album “Unicursal” will see its release on May 17th, the anticipated follow-up to 2019’s “Paradox” landing on said debut album’s fifth anniversary AND on the anniversary of Profound Lore Records year XX.
With “Paradox”, Nocturnus founder/sci-fi death metal godfather Mike Browning (also Morbid Angel co-founder) would resurrect Nocturnus lore under its new alteration NOCTURNUS AD which gave Browning the opportunity to finally continue the mythos that came before with the legendary album “The Key” almost 30 years after the release of one of the most influential death metal albums of all time. The result being NOCTURNUS AD’s debut album “Paradox” being the proper follow-up to “The Key” (musically and thematically) where the story of Dr. Magus would finally see its sequel three decades later.
The new NOCTURNUS AD album “Unicursal” sees Browning, along with guitarists Belial Koblak and Demian Heftel, keyboardist Josh Holdren, and new bassist Kyle Sokol (bass on “Unicursal” was performed by now-ex bassist Daniel Tucker), continue the journey of Dr. Magus following the events of “Paradox”. Now armed with his bio suit, on “Unicursal” Dr. Magus is sent on a mission to traverse through the Spheres of the the Kabbalistic Tree Of Life to conquer each sphere and collect its respective sigil/symbol. “Unicursal” will see Dr. Magus specifically travel to Malkuth, Yesod, Hod, and Netzach, the Tree’s lower realm, its roots (the story of Dr. Magus is featured on the album’s second half where the album’s first half will continue to explore ancient occult themes and mysteries from the unknown, separate from Dr. Magus’ story).
Evidently “Unicursal” is not only one of the most ambitious undertakings Browning has been involved with, but it is a formidable display of progressive occult metal wizardry that materializes NOCTURNUS AD as one of the most singular forces in extreme metal today; there truly is no other entity akin and “Unicursal” is another monolith that honours and continues the tradition and lore laid down with “The Key” and continued with “Paradox”. With blistering guitar manifestations courtesy of Koblak and Heftel, Holdren’s grand and epic synth passages and Browning holding down the rhythm with his calculated battery along with his unique commanding chants, “Unicursal” is a towering aeonic manifestation, extraordinary sci-fi otherworldly death metal forging itself through time and space.
“Unicursal” was produced/engineered/mastered by Jarrett Pritchard at New Constellation Audio in Orlando, Florida, and features artwork by Uwe Jarling with design by Chimere Noire.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Intro
2. The Ascension Throne of Osiris
3. CephaloGod
4. Mesolithic
5. Organism 46B
6. Mission Malkuth
7. Yesod, The Dark Side of the Moon
8. Hod, The Stellar Light
9. Netzach, The Fire of Victory
10. Outro
Inoltre è online il video di CephaloGod.