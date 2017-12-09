INSECT ARK: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Raw Blood Singing''

|
Il gruppo Doom/sludge metal Insect Ark ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Raw Blood Singing in pubblicazione il 7 giugno 2024 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
Formed in 2011, INSECT ARK is the Berlin-based duo of American artists Dana Schechter (SWANS) on bass/lap steel/synth/vocals, and drummer/percussionist Tim Wyskida (KHANATE, BLIND IDIOT GOD).
"Raw Blood Singing" - INSECT ARK's fourth full-length - is the captivating result of a year spent writing. Sharing an obsession with innovation and distillation, the duo merged to create a sonic landscape which vacillates between sensory overload and isolation in a seething void. Many of the songs on "Raw Blood Singing" were penned alone in 2021 by Schechter; they were gutted, reworked and rebirthed when Wyskida joined in 2022.
The outer realms of avant-Metal, psych-Doom, and experimental Goth intersect here, but INSECT ARK fiercely refuses the trappings of simple genre categorization. The band weave a lush, bleak, vast and expansive landscape as they move from whispers of synth to a monstrous wall-of-sound via Schechter's blistering lap steel playing, diabolical bass-work and the mammoth, searing power of Wyskida's drums.
The album title is deeply rooted in the concept of evolution - on both a human and a universal scale – stories of physical beings bound by equal parts unchangeable matter and malleable, shape-shifting energy. The music, too, has evolved beyond INSECT ARK's origin as an instrumental band, adding for the first-time the deep honeyed poison of Schechter's vocals. Showing a penchant for crafting haunted and memorable melodies, the contrast of her smoky voice with the spare, brutal music feels both uncomfortably intimate and icy cold.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Birth of a Black Diamond
2. The Frozen Lake
3. Youth Body Swayed
4. Cleaven Hearted
5. The Hands
6. Psychological Jackal
7. Inverted Whirlpool
8. Ascension
Inoltre è online il singolo Youth Bloody Swayed.