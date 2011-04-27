BAT: in uscita a maggio il secondo album

|
I punk-metaller americani Bat hanno annunciato per il 17 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del loro secondo album Under the Crooked Claw.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Rite for Exorcism.
Tracklist:
01. Una Torcia Illumina Il Cielo (Fabio Frizzi)
02. Vampyre Lore
03. Rite For Exorcism
04. Streetbanger
05. Just Buried
06. Warshock
07. Horror Vision
08. Battered
09. Revenge of the Wolf
10. Marauders of Doom
11. Electric Warning
12. Bastardized Force
13. Final Strike