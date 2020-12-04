     
 
ALLEGAEON: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Iridescent''
28/03/2024 - 08:17 (53 letture)

lisablack
Giovedì 28 Marzo 2024, 10.52.30
1
Fosse per me i video musicali sarebbero aboliti.. Il brano mi piace
28/03/2024 - 08:17
ALLEGAEON: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Iridescent''
20/10/2023 - 08:00
ALLEGAEON: rientra Ezra Haynes, online il singolo ''Inhumation''
16/05/2022 - 12:15
ALLEGAEON: disponibile il video ufficiale di ''Called Home''
28/02/2022 - 11:07
ALLEGAEON: ''Vermin'' è il nuovo video pubblicato online
25/02/2022 - 08:18
ALLEGAEON: disponibile in streaming il nuovo album ''Damnum''
21/01/2022 - 17:35
ALLEGAEON: ecco il video di ''Of Beasts and Worms''
28/10/2021 - 11:50
ALLEGAEON: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Damnum''
31/05/2021 - 00:22
ALLEGAEON: iniziata la fase di missaggio del nuovo album
11/01/2021 - 10:21
ALLEGAEON: in streaming la versione acustica di ''In Flanders Fields''
04/12/2020 - 10:28
ALLEGAEON: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Concerto in Dm''
