ALLEGAEON: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Iridescent''

|
I deathster Allegaeon hanno realizzato un video ufficiale per Iridescent, nuovo singolo pubblicato tramite Metal Blade Records.
Comments returning vocalist Ezra Haynes, “Originally recorded during the same session as our last single, ‘Inhumation,’ we wanted to release ‘Iridescent’ to give our fans a little love before we full send our next album cycle. This stand-alone single was cut from the very cloth of ALLEGAEON's Elements Of The Infinite era. Perfect timing too, as we're about to head out on the North American leg of the Cancer Culture Tour with Decapitated, Speticflesh, and Kataklysm this April. It will be very cool to see how the newer material is received. Here we are, just about ten years from when we released the song ‘1.618.’ We still get asked to this very day about our wheel of subgenres, or, ‘Where's the crab?’ I'm really looking forward to the next ten-plus years of glizzies.”
Adds guitarist Greg Burgess, “The music for ‘Iridescent’ spawned from my excitement of working with Ezra again. We had been throwing ideas back and forth, rekindling our writing chemistry, and this song just seemed to write itself. The accompanying video's subject matter evolved much like our video for ‘1.618.’ Five guys sat around talking about stupid things until we started laughing. Then the question was posed... ‘What if?’ Anyway, I hope people like hotdogs and stupid videos.”