THE HOPE CONSPIRACY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Tools Of Oppression / Rule By Deception''

A distanza di diciotto anni dal precedente disco Death Knows Your Name, il gruppo hardcore punk The Hope Conspiracy pubblicherà il nuovo album Tools Of Oppression / Rule By Deception il 31 maggio tramite Deathwish Inc.. La release è prodotta da Kurt Ballou e Zach Weeks.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Those Who Gave Us Yesterday
02. The Prophets And Doom
03. A Struggle For Power
04. Live In Fear
05. Shock By Shock
06. Of A Dying Nation
07. Confusion, Chaos, Misery
08. Broken Vessels
09. The West Is Dead
10. The Specter Looms
Inoltre è online il singolo Those Who Gave Us Yesterday.