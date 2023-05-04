LORD OF THE LOST: aggiunto un nuovo membro in formazione

|
I Lord of the Lost hanno comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, l'ampliamento della loro lineup con l'ingresso in formazione di Benjamin “Benji” Mundigler come sesto membro alle chitarre e tastiere.
"There are so many good reasons why it was long overdue for Benji to officially join us, but perhaps the one most important reason is: we all want it! It just feels right for all of us. And we are proud to have such a great talent as Benji in our band. We already made the decision in autumn 2023, and we are excited to finally present ourselves as a sextet. We are confident that the best fans in the world will welcome Benji with enthusiasm and open arms!"