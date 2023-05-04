     
 
LORD OF THE LOST: aggiunto un nuovo membro in formazione
02/04/2024 - 12:15 (94 letture)

★Andrea★
Martedì 2 Aprile 2024, 15.54.03
2
Ottimo. Ora però forza con un nuovo album. Magari molto meno \'femminiello\' dell\'ultimo. La questione degli lgbt l\'avete chiarita ora avanti con altri argomenti, Grazie
02/04/2024 - 12:15
LORD OF THE LOST: aggiunto un nuovo membro in formazione
11/02/2024 - 18:40
LORD OF THE LOST: presentato il video di ''The Future of a Past Life''
11/12/2023 - 17:49
LORD OF THE LOST: ascolta la cover di ''The Look'' dei Roxette
09/11/2023 - 21:42
LORD OF THE LOST: annunciato l'album di cover ''Weapons of Mass Seduction''
11/10/2023 - 08:07
LORD OF THE LOST: diffuso il video di ''One Last Song''
08/08/2023 - 17:40
LORD OF THE LOST: guarda il video di ''Dead End''
07/07/2023 - 11:29
LORD OF THE LOST: la clip di ''Reset the Preset'' con Andy LaPlegua
02/06/2023 - 11:56
LORD OF THE LOST: ascolta ''noituLOVEr'' dall'edizione deluxe di ''Blood & Glitter''
17/05/2023 - 11:56
LORD OF THE LOST: il video di ''The Curtain Falls''
04/05/2023 - 09:54
LORD OF THE LOST: un concerto in Italia nel 2024
02/04/2024 - 16:26
VIOLET ETERNAL: ''Ember Flame'' è il nuovo singolo dal disco di debutto
02/04/2024 - 16:20
ISSA: i dettagli e un singolo del nuovo disco ''Another World''
02/04/2024 - 12:12
BALANCE OF POWER: disponibile il singolo ''One More Time Around the Sun''
02/04/2024 - 12:08
THIS ENDING: online ''Awakening'' dal nuovo album
02/04/2024 - 12:02
SKYEYE: in arrivo a luglio il nuovo album
02/04/2024 - 10:44
THE OFFSPRING: a breve il completamento del nuovo disco in studio
01/04/2024 - 00:33
TRAIL OF TEARS: tornano con l'EP ''Winds of Disdain''
01/04/2024 - 00:20
DREAM THEATER: completate le parti di batteria del nuovo disco
01/04/2024 - 00:14
SUNDOWNER: annunciano il secondo disco ''Lysergic Ritual''
30/03/2024 - 21:37
DUFT: ecco il video di ''Instant Gratification''
 
