ISSA: i dettagli e un singolo del nuovo disco ''Another World''

La rocker norvegese Issa pubblicherà per Frontiers Music Srl il suo nuovo album in studio, intitolato Another World, in data 7 giugno 2024.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. Armed & Dangerous
2. All These Wild Nights
3. Only in the Dark
4. Never Sleep Alone
5. The Road to Victory
6. Another World
7. Kick of Fire
8. Got a Hold on Me
9. A Second Life
10. The Hardest Fight
11. Lost & Lonely
Ecco di seguito il video di Armed & Dangerous, traccia d'apertura della pubblicazione: