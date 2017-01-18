POWERWOLF: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Wake Up The Wicked''

|
I power metaller tedeschi Powerwolf hanno annunciato per il 26 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Wake Up The Wicked.
Tracklist:
01. Bless 'em With the Blade
02. Sinners of the Seven Seas
03. Kyrie Klitorem
04. Heretic Hunters
05. 1589
06. Viva Vulgata
07. Wake Up the Wicked
08. Joan of Arc
09. Thunderpriest
10. We Don't Wanna Be No Saints
11. Vargamor
Di seguito potete leggere tutti i vari formati in cui sarà disponibile il disco:
- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked red/black marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster – exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder – strictly limited!
- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked white/black marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster – exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop – strictly limited!
- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked yellow/red marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster – exclusively available via EMP – strictly limited!
- 2CD Mediabook + bust, incl Wake Up The Wicked and Live in New York, bust, 48 page booklet – exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder – strictly limited!
- 3 CD Earbook, incl Wake Up The Wicked. Live in New York, Orchestral Album, 96 pages booklet – exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder, Powerwolf Shop and EMP – strictly limited!
- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, oxblood – exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder – strictly limited!
- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, silver – exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop – strictly limited!
- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, gold – exclusively available via EMP – strictly limited!
- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, black
- 2CD Mediabook, incl Wake Up The Wicked and Live in New York, 48 page booklet poster
- 1CD Jewel Case
- Music Cassette, red – exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder – strictly limited!
- Music Cassette, black – exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop and EMP – strictly limited!
- Digital Deluxe Album
- Digital Album