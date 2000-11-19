AKHLYS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''House of the Black Geminus''

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Sister Silence, Brother Sleep, nuovo singolo dei blackster Akhlys.
Si tratta del primo brano estratto dal nuovo album House of the Black Geminus in pubblicazione il 5 luglio 2024 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
Following 2020's widely-worshipped "Melinoë", AKHLYS, the globe's premier channelers of abyssal nightmare, return triumphant with six elaborate and exhilarating new tracks of pure Black Metal terror.
Drawing from esoteric and mythical traditions, where the land of dreams is placed within the darkness of the underworld, arises the "House of the Black Geminus". Through labyrinthine halls, shadowed corridors, cellars of dread, and attics of epiphany, as ordeal and ecstasy meet at the vertices where each beholds his own daemon.
With AKHLYS now a monumental live entity, the visceral power of the stage is evident in the band's most all-encompassing, destructive and diabolically grand-sounding record-to-date.
"House of The Black Geminus" is a display of frightening dominance. Combining intense Black Metal with elements of Dark Ambient and Death Industrial, AKHLYS unite psychological horror, orchestrated bludgeon and eerie foreboding on a harrowing journey into pandemonic majesty.
A lato è disponibile la copertina realizzata da Agostino Arrivabene mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Mask of Night-speaking
2. Maze of Phobetor
3. Through the Abyssal Door
4. Black Geminus
5. Sister Silence, Brother Sleep
6. Eye of the Daemon - Daemon I