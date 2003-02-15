     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L\'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

11/04/24
BATTLECREEK
Maze of the Mind

12/04/24
MOR
Hear the Hour Nearing!

12/04/24
LINKIN PARK
Papercuts – Singles Collection 2000-2023

12/04/24
TONNERRE
La Nuit Sauvage

12/04/24
BLUE OYSTER CULT
Ghost Stories

12/04/24
VULTURE
Sentinels

12/04/24
THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT
The Demon Who Makes Trophies Of Men

12/04/24
JUNKYARD DRIVE
Look At Me Now

12/04/24
SETYØURSAILS
Bad Blood

12/04/24
SARCASM
Morninghoul

CONCERTI

08/04/24
OZRIC TENTACLES
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO

09/04/24
OZRIC TENTACLES
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

09/04/24
PUBLIC SERPENTS + OLD SOCKS
RED VELVET CORAZÓN, VIALE DEI MILLE 102 - CERVIA (RA)

10/04/24
OZRIC TENTACLES
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

10/04/24
A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS + MAQUINA
COVO CLUB, VIA SAN DONATO 149 - BOLOGNA

11/04/24
OZRIC TENTACLES
SPAZIO ROSSELLINI - ROMA

11/04/24
THE WARNING
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

11/04/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO

11/04/24
THE OSSUARY
KAMBUSA, VIA CADORNA ANG. VIA S.QUASIMODO 1 - MONOPOLI (BA)

11/04/24
A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS
MONK , VIA GIUSEPPE MIRRI 35 - ROMA
ANVIL: i dettagli e il primo singolo del ventesimo album, ''One and Only''
08/04/2024 - 11:54 (134 letture)

progster78
Lunedì 8 Aprile 2024, 21.58.25
4
Con tutto il rispetto possibile guardo Steve Kudlow e vedo Wallace di Wallace & Gromit...cmq simpatici e brano da prendere per quello che è...semplice divertimento.
Epic
Lunedì 8 Aprile 2024, 21.33.20
3
Orribile
Enrico
Lunedì 8 Aprile 2024, 15.02.03
2
Sembrano i muppets😁
Fabio
Lunedì 8 Aprile 2024, 12.49.03
1
Non male gli Anvil con un feeling blues/boogie, per dirla alla Judas beetween the hammer & The anvil
RECENSIONI
73
73
72
70
s.v.
s.v.
69
82
70
80
73
77
73
75
65
ARTICOLI
15/11/2022
Live Report
ANVIL + HARSH + DISBELIEVER
Legend Club, Miano (MI), 10/11/2022
13/04/2016
Live Report
UDO + ANVIL
Circolo Colony, Brescia (BS), 09/04/2016
17/08/2013
Intervista
ANVIL
Alla deriva a bordo di un'incudine
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/04/2024 - 11:54
ANVIL: i dettagli e il primo singolo del ventesimo album, ''One and Only''
30/01/2023 - 08:16
ANVIL: al lavoro per il nuovo disco
02/11/2022 - 19:51
BLACK ANVIL: tutto ''Regenesis'' è ascoltabile in anteprima
19/10/2022 - 11:11
ANVIL: in Italia per tre concerti
03/08/2022 - 18:26
BLACK ANVIL: in uscita il nuovo album “Regenesis”, disponibile il lyric video di “Castrum Doloris”
22/04/2022 - 00:00
ANVIL: online il lyric video del nuovo singolo ‘‘Take a Lesson’’
11/03/2022 - 18:48
ANVIL: online il video ufficiale di ''Ghost Shadow''
23/02/2022 - 18:31
ANVIL: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Impact Is Imminent''
14/02/2022 - 00:04
ANVIL: completato il missaggio del nuovo disco
31/08/2021 - 00:10
ANVIL: ultimate le registrazioni del diciannovesimo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/04/2024 - 11:59
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION: ''Red Sun'' è il nuovo singolo da ''V''
08/04/2024 - 11:45
METALLIZED: aperto il bando per i nuovi redattori!
08/04/2024 - 11:45
THE WARNING: ascolta l'inedita ''Automatic Sun''
06/04/2024 - 11:38
AQUILUS: ascolta ''Nigh to Her Gloam'' dal nuovo ''Bellum II''
06/04/2024 - 11:32
ORDEN OGAN: i dettagli di ''The Order of Fear'' e il primo singolo
06/04/2024 - 11:29
SALTATIO MORTIS: presentano il singolo ''Schwarzer Strand'' dal nuovo album
06/04/2024 - 11:22
ARKA`N ASRAFOKOR: online il singolo ''The Truth''
05/04/2024 - 14:28
MOISSON LIVIDE: previsto a maggio il nuovo album ''Sent Empèri Gascon''
05/04/2024 - 14:21
APOCALYPTICA: a giugno il nuovo ''Plays Metallica Vol. II''
05/04/2024 - 14:14
WARDRUNA: presentato il nuovo singolo ''Hertan''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     