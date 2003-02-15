ANVIL: i dettagli e il primo singolo del ventesimo album, ''One and Only''

|
La storica formazione canadese degli Anvil ha annunciato per il 28 giugno 2024 l'uscita del nuovo disco One and Only tramite AFM Records.
La produzione è stata curata da Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer e Jörg Uken presso i tedeschi Soundlodge Studios.
Di seguito, la tracklist:
01. One and Only
02. Feed Your Fantasy
03. Fight for Your Rights
04. Heartbroken
05. Gold and Diamonds
06. Dead Man Shoes
07. Truth is Dying
08. Rocking the World
09. Run Away
10. World of Fools
11. Condemned Liberty
12. Blind Rage
Il primo singolo, Feed Your Fantasy è disponibile per l'ascolto qui sotto: