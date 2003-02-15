ANVIL: i dettagli e il primo singolo del ventesimo album, ''One and Only''

08/04/2024 - 11:54 (134 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 4 Con tutto il rispetto possibile guardo Steve Kudlow e vedo Wallace di Wallace & Gromit...cmq simpatici e brano da prendere per quello che è...semplice divertimento. 3 Orribile 2 Sembrano i muppets😁 1 Non male gli Anvil con un feeling blues/boogie, per dirla alla Judas beetween the hammer & The anvil