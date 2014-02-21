PRIMORDIAL: guarda la clip di ''Death Holy Death''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video ufficiale di Death Holy Death, brano dei Primordial tratto dal loro ultimo disco How It Ends, pubblicato lo scorso settembre per la Metal Blade Records.
"Death holy death is a song about martyrdom, sacrifice and giving your life to a higher ideal, I found myself standing watching a religious procession in a small Italian walled medieval city, a movement which had not changed much in 500 years, the city walls draped in the same flags, the same saints, martyrs, knights, queens, kings and demons, weathered and decayed but still standing on the walls and ramparts. The local saint flayed alive in the town square for Heresy and remembered for her devotion half a millenia later. Sacrifice endures. The passion of Joan of Arc (1928) seemed to perfectly fit to the song....." - A.A. Nemtheanga