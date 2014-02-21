     
 
11/04/24
BATTLECREEK
Maze of the Mind

12/04/24
THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT
The Demon Who Makes Trophies Of Men

12/04/24
LOVE SEX MACHINE
Trve

12/04/24
SARCASM
Morninghoul

12/04/24
TYR
Battle Ballads

12/04/24
SETYØURSAILS
Bad Blood

12/04/24
JUNKYARD DRIVE
Look At Me Now

12/04/24
TAROT
Glimpse of the Dawn

12/04/24
BLUE OYSTER CULT
Ghost Stories

12/04/24
LINKIN PARK
Papercuts – Singles Collection 2000-2023

CONCERTI

09/04/24
OZRIC TENTACLES
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

09/04/24
PUBLIC SERPENTS + OLD SOCKS
RED VELVET CORAZÓN, VIALE DEI MILLE 102 - CERVIA (RA)

10/04/24
OZRIC TENTACLES
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

10/04/24
A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS + MAQUINA
COVO CLUB, VIA SAN DONATO 149 - BOLOGNA

11/04/24
OZRIC TENTACLES
SPAZIO ROSSELLINI - ROMA

11/04/24
THE WARNING
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

11/04/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO

11/04/24
THE OSSUARY
KAMBUSA, VIA CADORNA ANG. VIA S.QUASIMODO 1 - MONOPOLI (BA)

11/04/24
A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS
MONK , VIA GIUSEPPE MIRRI 35 - ROMA

12/04/24
PESTILENCE + CARNATION + BODYFARM
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)
PRIMORDIAL: guarda la clip di ''Death Holy Death''
09/04/2024 - 09:40 (56 letture)

ARTICOLI
11/03/2019
Live Report
THE ABYSS FESTIVAL - TORMENTOR + DEMON + PRIMORDIAL + OTHERS
Day 1 - Gothenburg Film Studios, Göteborg (SWE), 01/03/2019
03/01/2015
Intervista
PRIMORDIAL
Il metal di adesso? Di buono c’è solo l’underground!
26/02/2014
Live Report
PRIMORDIAL + CADAVERIA + LUNARSEA + SHORES OF NULL
Rock'n'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO),21/02/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/04/2024 - 09:40
PRIMORDIAL: guarda la clip di ''Death Holy Death''
29/09/2023 - 08:54
PRIMORDIAL: tutto il nuovo ''How It Ends'' in streaming
05/09/2023 - 21:11
PRIMORDIAL: presentano ''Pilgrimage to the World's End''
16/08/2023 - 08:13
PRIMORDIAL: a settembre il nuovo ''How It Ends'', ascolta un singolo
20/08/2021 - 10:05
WOLVES IN THE THORNE ROOM: tutto il nuovo ''Primordial Arcana'' in streaming
10/06/2021 - 18:23
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM: dettagli e brano del nuovo album ''Primordial Arcana''
22/01/2020 - 19:54
WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS: appuntamento a febbraio con Borknagar, Primordial e altri
05/02/2019 - 12:00
BRUTAL ASSAULT: confermati Soilwork, Primordial e molti altri
21/12/2018 - 16:53
FRANTIC FEST: annunciati i Primordial
23/09/2018 - 09:03
WACKEN OPER AIR: aggiunti Hammerfall, Opeth, Primordial ed altri
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/04/2024 - 10:13
FIREHOUSE: addio al cantante C.J. Snare
09/04/2024 - 10:03
WITHIN TEMPTATION: online la nuova ''A Fool's Parade'' con Alex Yarmak
09/04/2024 - 09:55
POWERMAN 5000: i dettagli di ''Abandon Ship'' in uscita a maggio
09/04/2024 - 09:48
WALK WITH TITANS: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Bellerophon''
09/04/2024 - 09:44
DARKNESS IS MY CANVAS: firmano con ROCKSHOTS Records
09/04/2024 - 09:35
ROBSE: online il singolo di esordio ''Harlekin & Krieger''
09/04/2024 - 09:29
EREGION: presentato il brano ''Kingdom of Heaven''
08/04/2024 - 11:59
BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION: ''Red Sun'' è il nuovo singolo da ''V''
08/04/2024 - 11:54
ANVIL: i dettagli e il primo singolo del ventesimo album, ''One and Only''
08/04/2024 - 11:45
METALLIZED: aperto il bando per i nuovi redattori!
 
