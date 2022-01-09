KHULL: ascolta tutto il nuovo ''Where Shadows Rise''

|
Gli spagnoli Khull hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Naturmacht, tutto il nuovo album Where Shadows Rise la cui uscita è prevista per oggi 12 aprile.
Tracklist:
01. Oath of War
02. Rise of the Dark Dragons
03. Son of the Shadows
04. A Kingdom Hidden Behind the Sun
05. Eternal Moonlight
06. Farkeng´s Curse
07. Unholy Warrior
08. The Path of Ashen One (from Split "Before the Fire Fades")
09. Corrupted by the Abyss (from Split "Before the Fire Fades")
10. Capital of Gods (from Split "Before the Fire Fades")