THEIGNS & THRALLS: presentano il primo singolo da ''The Keep & The Spire''

Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il lyric video di The Seeker, brano dei folk-metaller Theigns & Thralls tratto dal loro nuovo album The Keep & The Spire in uscita il prossimo settembre per la ROCKSHOTS Records.
@theignsandthralls, the internationally well-known folk-metal ensemble, unveils their latest sonic odyssey with the upcoming release of "The Keep & The Spire" marking a pivotal milestone in their musical journey. Following the success of their debut album and a series of electrifying live performances across Europe, the band emerges with a sophomore effort that promises to enchant audiences with its immersive storytelling and dynamic soundscapes.
Scheduled for release by Rockshots Records next September 2024 (more details soon), "The Keep & The Spire" represents the culmination of Theigns & Thralls' evolution as a band.
Rooted in the rich tapestry of folk tales and epic poetry, Theigns & Thralls draw inspiration from local legends and historical narratives to weave a captivating musical narrative. Tracks like the new single & video "The Seeker" is based on the iconic tale of "Sir Guy, The Seeker" set against the backdrop of Northumberland's rugged coastline, showcase the band's prowess in storytelling and musical craftsmanship.
Led by seasoned musicians Kevin Ridley (Skyclad), Dave Briggs (Waylander), John Ryan (ex-Cruachan), Arjon Valk and Mike Verhof, Theigns & Thralls boast an impressive pedigree within the world of folk-metal and beyond. Kevin continues to charm audiences with Skyclad while Dave's prowess shines with Waylander. John Ryan's recent collaborations with Borknagar, Ghost Bath, and Vircolac have solidified his standing in the metal community. Additionally, Arjon and Mike's vibrant presence in the live rock scene in the Netherlands further underscores the band's diverse influences and musical depth.
"We're thrilled to unveil "The Keep & The Spire" our most ambitious project yet" says Kevin Ridley, vocalist and guitarist for Theigns & Thralls. "This album represents a culmination of our collective vision and musical evolution. It's a testament to the dedication and creativity of everyone involved, and we can't wait to share it with our fans."