La Band
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/04/24
TETSUO
Dots

14/04/24
A NEVERENDING JOHN`S DREAM
Coming Back to Paradise

19/04/24
KAWIR
Κυδοιμος

19/04/24
VERIKALPA
Tuomio

19/04/24
LOCH VOSTOK
Opus Ferox II - Mark of the Beast

19/04/24
PEARL JAM
Dark Matter

19/04/24
ALICATE
Heaven Tonight

19/04/24
CLOUD NOTHINGS
Final Summer

19/04/24
BLAZING ETERNITY
A Certain End of Everything

19/04/24
HIGH ON FIRE
Cometh the Storm

CONCERTI

13/04/24
PESTILENCE + CARNATION + BODYFARM
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/04/24
OZRIC TENTACLES
CAPITOL, VIA G. MAZZINI 60 - PORDENONE

13/04/24
KARMA
CUEVAROCK LIVE, STRADA EX PROVINCIALE QUARTUCCIU-GANNI - QUARTUCCIU (CA)

13/04/24
THE OSSUARY
MORRISON, LOC. DON ANTONIO - SELLIA MARINA (CZ)

13/04/24
VULVECTOMY
CSA ARCADIA, VIA LAGO DI TOVEL 18 - SCHIO (VI)

13/04/24
TOSCOROCKFEST
TEATRO AURORA, VIA S. BARTOLO IN TUTO 1 - SCANDICCI (FI)

13/04/24
THULSA DOOM + EXPLORER + KONQUEST + ASKESIS
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

13/04/24
THE AVALANCHE DIARIES + SAILING BEFORE THE WIND + BECKO
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

13/04/24
ROCK PRIDE FEST XI
MERCATO DELLE IDEE, VIA LEONARDO DA VINCI - MURO LECCESE (LE)

13/04/24
INNERLOAD + HELL THEATER
BIRRERIA ZUITA, VIA MONTELLO 56 - CAERANO DI SAN MARCO (TV)
TUNGSTEN: ecco il nuovo singolo
13/04/2024 - 18:49 (36 letture)

13/04/2024 - 18:49
TUNGSTEN: ecco il nuovo singolo
29/01/2022 - 22:52
TUNGSTEN: a giugno il nuovo album ''Bliss'' ecco ''Come This Way''
29/11/2020 - 19:06
TUNGSTEN: online il video della titletrack del nuovo album
17/10/2020 - 11:17
TUNGSTEN: ecco ''Life and the Ocean'' da ''Tundra''
11/09/2020 - 16:13
TUNGSTEN: a novembre il nuovo album ''Tundra'', ecco il primo singolo
22/09/2019 - 14:32
TUNGSTEN: guarda il video di ''Misled''
16/08/2019 - 16:19
TUNGSTEN: disponibile un nuovo brano
01/07/2019 - 22:46
TUNGSTEN: a settembre l'album di debutto
13/04/2024 - 19:09
BLUE OYSTER CULT: ''Cherry'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Ghost Stories''
13/04/2024 - 19:05
DARTAGNAN: ascolta il brano ''Dem Himmel Entgegen''
13/04/2024 - 18:59
VULTURE: ecco ''Oathbreaker''
13/04/2024 - 18:55
SKYEYE: disponibile il primo brano da ''New Horizons''
13/04/2024 - 00:03
KERRY KING: ''Residue'' è il secondo singolo dal disco solista ‘‘From Hell I Rise’’
13/04/2024 - 00:02
WHITE STONES: a giugno uscirà ‘‘Memoria Viva’’, ascolta il primo singolo
13/04/2024 - 00:02
CATEGORY 7: nuova band con membri di Exodus, Armored Saint e Overkill
13/04/2024 - 00:01
HIGH ON FIRE: ascolta la titletrack di ''Cometh the Storm''
13/04/2024 - 00:00
THE TROOPS OF DOOM: ‘‘Chapels of the Unholy’’ è il nuovo singolo dal secondo disco
12/04/2024 - 16:42
VERIKALPA: disponibile ''Sammalsynti'' da ''Tuomio''
 
