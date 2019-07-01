TUNGSTEN: ecco il nuovo singolo

|
I Tungsten hanno pubblicato, attraverso i canali social della Reigning Phoenix Music, il video del loro nuovo singolo Walborg,
"The first single "Walborg" has a strong melodic nordic folk feel and strong hooklines which flirts with TUNGSTEN's early days. The idea for the lyrics came up so natural by the band because of the enchanting music penned by bass player Karl Johansson. In Sweden and Finland on April 30 they celebrate something called Valborg. In English it’s actually called Walpurgis night. It’s a very old tradition that’s been celebrated since the Middle Ages where people light a big bonfire to burn out the winter and welcome the spring. So, the lyrics are basically a story about this holiday with a twist."