BEHOLDER: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Dualisme''

I blackster Beholder pubblicheranno il nuovo album Dualisme il 26 aprile 2024 tramite Avantgarde Music.
Beholder is a Québécois black metal band born in 2016. The quintet released an EP in 2019, Ancien Monde, and their debut album, Arcane Subreptice, was featured as one of the best metal releases on Bandcamp in 2022. Two years later, Beholder inks a deal with Avantgarde Music to release their sophomore record, Dualisme, an opus the band themselves describe as a huge improvement on their already solid foundations.
Dualisme is a 35-minute assault of aggressive, up-tempo black metal with melodic, doomy passages which deeply contribute to its overall atmosphere. Beholder singer, Mécréant (Saccage, Sulfure), screams his lungs out in French, keeping the true spirit from Québec aflame. The album production is intended to be powerful and massive, yet preserving an organic and raw feel to it.
As the band declares, “both music and lyrics are influenced by orthodox black metal from the 90's, with topics mainly dealing with luciferianism, history and occult philosophy. It has been a contemplative process from the writing to the recording. We feel like we reached a mature piece of art and feel extremely confident about it”.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Le Vassal De La Profanation
2. Dualisme
3. Vers Le Pandæmonium
4. Géomancie
5. Hexenaat
6. Despotisme Ecclésiastique
7. Résurgence De L’Obscurantisme
8. Credo Fractal
Inoltre è online il singolo Despotisme Ecclésiastique.