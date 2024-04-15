ANCIENT GUARD: a giugno l'EP di debutto ''Nightfall Enthroned'', ascolta un brano

|
I blackster Ancient Guard pubblicheranno l'EP di debutto Nightfall Enthroned il 14 giugno 2024 tramite Iron Bonehead Productions.
Ancient Guard is a new creation of Nightwolf, renown for pagan black metal vanguard Runespell. As expected, his unmistakable mastery is all across Nightfall Enthroned, Ancient Guard's first public work. A surprisingly vast mini-album at four songs in 31 minutes, Nightfall Enthroned is immersive to the extreme and almost soothing in its continually cresting swell of sumptuous black metal mysticism. While Runespell's no-less-grandiose sound is oft given to bouts of bloodlust and battle rage, Ancient Guard is pure magisterial march & might as can be expected of such a moniker. And Nighttwolf's knack for mesmerizing melodicism holds true here, as well, but if one could make distinctions in this regard, it's that Nightfall Enthroned swirls about to a spacious-yet-thick foundation that's equal parts stargazing wonder and weight-of-the-universe terror - an infinitely compelling canvas equally suited to adrift dreamers and austere realists alike. Followed by the acoustic lament "Eld," the synth-heavy epic "A Moonscape Abyss" says
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Dominion of Primordial Darkness [11:40]
2. Sepulchral Damnation [9:04]
3. A Moonscape Abyss [7:29]
4. Eld [2:45]
Inoltre è online il brano A Moonscape Abyss.