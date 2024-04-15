     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell\'EP
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/04/24
SELBST
Despondency Chord Progressions

19/04/24
NOCTURNA
Of Sorcery and Darkness

19/04/24
MY DYING BRIDE
A Mortal Binding

19/04/24
VERIKALPA
Tuomio

19/04/24
IN VAIN (NOR)
Solumn

19/04/24
ALICATE
Heaven Tonight

19/04/24
CLOUD NOTHINGS
Final Summer

19/04/24
LOCH VOSTOK
Opus Ferox II - Mark of the Beast

19/04/24
TREASURE SEEKER
A Tribute to the Past (Reissue)

19/04/24
PRAYING MANTIS
Defiance

CONCERTI

16/04/24
PATRICK WOLF
CHIESA VALDESE, VIA IV NOVEMBRE - ROMA

16/04/24
SPITE + BODYSNATCHER + BOUNDARIES + MOUTH FOR WAR
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

17/04/24
THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

18/04/24
GOATBURNER + ACROSS THE SWARM
BARRIO\'S LIVE, PIAZZA DONNE PARTIGIANE - MILANO

18/04/24
NOBRAINO
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

19/04/24
FINNTROLL + METSATOLL + SUOTANA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/04/24
𝐍𝐎𝐃𝐄
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

19/04/24
INCHIUVATU + LAMENTU + AGGHIASTRU
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)

19/04/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
NEW AGE, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

19/04/24
GOATBURNER + ACROSS THE SWARM
BAHNHOF LIVE, VIA SANT\'ANTONIO ABATE 34 - MONTAGNANA (PD)
ANCIENT GUARD: a giugno l'EP di debutto ''Nightfall Enthroned'', ascolta un brano
16/04/2024 - 08:06 (51 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/04/2024 - 08:06
ANCIENT GUARD: a giugno l'EP di debutto ''Nightfall Enthroned'', ascolta un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/04/2024 - 09:16
ULVIK: ascolta ''So Passes Earthly Glory'' da ''Last Rites | Dire Omens''
16/04/2024 - 09:11
LEGIONS OF THE NIGHT: ecco un nuovo singolo
16/04/2024 - 09:05
DENDERA: in arrivo ''Mask of Lies'' a giugno
16/04/2024 - 08:18
INCANTATION: una data in Italia
16/04/2024 - 08:09
ZOLFO: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Descending into Inexorable Absence''
16/04/2024 - 08:02
MAERE: ascolta il singolo ''Traumlande (Ascending The Abyss)''
16/04/2024 - 07:58
SONS OF THUNDER: il video ufficiale di ''Stronghead'' dal nuovo disco ''Thunderhood''
16/04/2024 - 07:52
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Where Gods Fear to Speak''
15/04/2024 - 09:15
XENERIS: a giugno il disco di debutto
15/04/2024 - 08:01
BEHOLDER: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Dualisme''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     