CHARLOTTE WESSELS: in arrivo a settembre il nuovo album solista

|
L'artista olandese Charlotte Wessels (ex-Delain) ha annunciato per il 20 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del suo nuovo album solista.
In attesa di ulteriori dettagli, il primo singolo - The Exorcist, è previsto per il 16 maggio.
“This album is significant, for on the one hand, telling such a deeply personal journey - through its unintended theme of fear and obsessive thoughts - and at the same time, representing the joy of finding the song's true forms with everyone involved in the making of this record. There were moments in the studio with the band that truly reminded me of why I love making music in the first place, and I don’t think I’ve ever been as excited about music going out into the world. This is the album I want to re-introduce myself with, and I’m so glad to do it with this amazing team.”