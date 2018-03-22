CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: i dettagli del nuovo ''A Kindness Dealt in Venom'', ascolta un brano

|
I deathster Construct of Lethe pubblicheranno il nuovo albu A Kindness Dealt in Venom il 21 giugno 2024 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Artifice
2. Bete Noir
3. Contempt
4. Denial in Abstraction
5. Flickering
6. I Am the Lionkiller
7. Labyrinthine Terror
8. Monument to Failure
9. Paroxysm as Pragmatism
10. Raw Nerve, Iron Will
11. Sacrosanct
12. Tension - There Is Nothing for You Here
Inoltre tramite il seguente player è possibile ascoltare i brani Paroxysm as Pragmatism e Raw Nerve, Iron Will .