     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/04/24
ANTICHRIST SIEGE MACHINE
Vengeance of Eternal Fire

19/04/24
MELVINS
Tarantula Heart

19/04/24
NOCTURNA
Of Sorcery and Darkness

19/04/24
MY DYING BRIDE
A Mortal Binding

19/04/24
VERIKALPA
Tuomio

19/04/24
KAWIR
Κυδοιμος

19/04/24
NUCLEAR TOMB
Terror Labyrinthian

19/04/24
PEARL JAM
Dark Matter

19/04/24
SELBST
Despondency Chord Progressions

19/04/24
ATRAE BILIS
Aumicide

CONCERTI

18/04/24
GOATBURNER + ACROSS THE SWARM
BARRIO\'S LIVE, PIAZZA DONNE PARTIGIANE - MILANO

18/04/24
NOBRAINO
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

19/04/24
FINNTROLL + METSATOLL + SUOTANA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/04/24
𝐍𝐎𝐃𝐄
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

19/04/24
INCHIUVATU + LAMENTU + AGGHIASTRU
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)

19/04/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
NEW AGE, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

19/04/24
GOATBURNER + ACROSS THE SWARM
BAHNHOF LIVE, VIA SANT\'ANTONIO ABATE 34 - MONTAGNANA (PD)

19/04/24
TROPHY EYES
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

19/04/24
DESPITE EXILE + LACERHATE + SLOWCHAMBER
BLOOM, VIA CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

19/04/24
ENEMIC INTERIOR + LOIA + LESLIE NIELSEN
CIRCOLO DEV , VIA CAPO DI LUCCA 29/3G - BOLOGNA
SETH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''La France des Maudits''
18/04/2024 - 10:51 (91 letture)

lisablack
Giovedì 18 Aprile 2024, 17.59.43
3
Appunto per questo è bella😅
Max pezzati
Giovedì 18 Aprile 2024, 17.42.05
2
terribile
lisablack
Giovedì 18 Aprile 2024, 15.33.37
1
Bella notizia 🤟.. Splendida copertina, molto veritiera. Il precedente album era grandioso💪 e il singolo promette bene
RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/04/2024 - 10:51
SETH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''La France des Maudits''
03/08/2023 - 07:54
SETH: al lavoro per il nuovo album
13/04/2023 - 11:44
SETH: i dettagli della data con And Oceans..., Attic e Bloodphemy
25/01/2023 - 18:40
AD INFINITUM: guarda il video del singolo ''Seth''
27/08/2021 - 00:16
TERAMAZE: annunciano il nuovo ‘‘And the Beauty They Perceive’’, ascolta ‘‘Jackie Seth’’
11/05/2021 - 12:39
DRACONIAN: guarda il video ufficiale di ''The Sethian''
06/05/2021 - 19:50
SETH: tutto il nuovo '''La Morsure du Christ'' in streaming
16/04/2021 - 11:32
SETH: ecco il video di ''Les Océans du Vide''
10/03/2021 - 17:47
SETH: ascolta la nuova ''La Morsure du Christ''
23/02/2021 - 19:38
SETH: tutti i dettagli di ''La Morsure du Christ''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/04/2024 - 11:51
GATECREEPER: ascolta la nuova ''Masterpiece of Chaos''
18/04/2024 - 11:47
MONO: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo ''Oath''
18/04/2024 - 11:20
PEARL JAM: ascolta ''Wreckage'' dal nuovo album
18/04/2024 - 10:48
CHRIST DENIED: online ''A Blinding Light?'' dal nuovo album ''Christopsy''
18/04/2024 - 10:45
TOMORROW`S RAIN: il nuovo ''Ovdan'' in streaming
18/04/2024 - 10:39
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: i dettagli del nuovo ''A Kindness Dealt in Venom'', ascolta un brano
18/04/2024 - 08:55
SIX FEET UNDER: ascolta ''Ascension'' dal nuovo ''Killing for Revenge''
18/04/2024 - 08:52
FULL OF HELL: il video ufficiale del brano ''Coagulated Bliss''
18/04/2024 - 08:49
DOOL: il nuovo disco ''The Shape of Fluidity'' in streaming
18/04/2024 - 08:46
NOCTURNUS AD: online ''Yesod, The Dark Side of the Moon'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     