SETH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''La France des Maudits''

I blackster francesi Seth pubblicheranno il nuovo album La France des Maudits il 14 luglio 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
Hailing from the heart of French black metal, SETH presents a grim and haunting narrative with their relentless musical fury. Glazed with elements from the French Revolution, new opus ‘La France des Maudits’ takes inspiration from the very streets that bled under the guillotine’s kiss.
With ‘La France des Maudits’ SETH carve out the anthem for those rising from the ruins, the unyielding, the eternal rebels. This black metal revival offers a narrative of relentless fury, invoking the spirit of insurrection, liberation, and defiance against divine oppression. With tracks such as “Paris des Maléfices” and “Et Que Vive le Diable!”, they weave a dark tapestry of sound, showcasing their unique niche in atmospheric black metal. Anthems of resistance that echo the cries of a new age unwilling to kneel before divine decay.
Dive into the tumultuous serenade of ‘La France des Maudits’, an album that roars in the key of revolution.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Paris des Maléfices
2. Et que Vive le Diable!
3. La Destruction des Reliques
4. Dans le Cœur un Poignard
5. Marianne
6. Ivre du Sang des Saints
7. Insurrection
8. Le Vin du Condamné
Inoltre è online il singolo Et que Vive le Diable!.