HASSLING: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Apex Predator''

|
Il progetto black metal/punk Hässling pubblicherà il disco di debutto Apex Predator il 3 maggio 2024 tramite Sentient Ruin Laboratories.
Hässlig's wretched debut full-length disfigurement. A lurid audial assault conceived by enigmatic Spanish recluse D.B. (also mastermind of Negativa and Délirant), "Apex Predator" vomits forth thirty six minutes of atavistic, demented and necrotic raw black metal/punk filth conjured through the eyes of all criminals, serial killers, and of the absolute scum of this earth. A sickening and cruelty-worshipping audial delirium inspired by iconic punk-infused black metal bands like Bone Awl and Ildjarn, with subtle touches of Oi! punk and post-punk thrown in the mix to metastasize a disorienting and trance-like defilement of triumphant sonic squalor.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Yellow Bile
2. Slaves
3. Flesh and Bone
4. Body Snatcher
5. Apex Predator
6. Abgrund
7. Watch Them Hang
8. Siege
9. Raping the Exoskeleton of Life
10. Shattered
11. Psychopathic Triumph
12. Unholy and Rotten (Midnight cover)
Inoltre è online la titletrack del disco.