26/04/24
PARTY CANNON
Injuries Are Inevitable

26/04/24
DEICIDE
Banished By Sin

26/04/24
BLACK TUSK
The Way Forward

26/04/24
EXHUMATION
Master`s Personae

26/04/24
SIX BY SIX
Beyond Shadowland

26/04/24
PESTILENCE
Levels of Perception

26/04/24
DARKNESS
Blood On Canvas

26/04/24
MORGUL BLADE
Heavy Metal Wraiths

26/04/24
THIS ENDING
Crowned in Blood

26/04/24
DOLMEN GATE
Gateways of Eternity

24/04/24
MARDUK + ORIGIN + DOODSWENS
REVOLVER, SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VENEZIA)

24/04/24
MODENA CITY RAMBLERS
THE CAGE, VIA DEL VECCHIO LAZZERETTO 20 - LIVORNO

24/04/24
KARMA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

24/04/24
PUNKREAS
BOLOGNA BUSKERS FESTIVAL, PARCO DELLA MONTAGNOLA - BOLOGNA

24/04/24
ALAIN JOHANNES + THE DEVILS + ANANDA MIDA feat. CONNY OCHS
RAINDOGS HOUSE, P.ZZA REBAGLIATI 1 - SAVONA

24/04/24
TRAUMA hc
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

25/04/24
MARDUK + ORIGIN + DOODSWENS
AUDIODROME, STR. MONGINA 9 - MONCALIERI (TO)

25/04/24
ULVEDHARR + HELLFOX + NOISE IN MYSELF
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTERS, VIA XX SETTEMBRE 33 - ROVELLASCA (CO)

25/04/24
DIEGO DEADMAN POTRON + DEGRADO DA RADICI + RAW POWER + COOBOLT
PIPPO FOODCHILLSTAGE, PARCO FRANCESCO PETRARCA 12 - BOLZANO

25/04/24
MAXIMUM FESTIVAL 2024 (day 1)
ALTROQUANDO, VIA CORNIANI 32 - ZERO BRANCO (TV)
XANDRIA: online il brano ''Universal''
23/04/2024 - 21:14 (61 letture)

70
75
55
24/01/2017
Intervista
XANDRIA
A tu per tu con Dianne van Giersbergen
17/11/2012
Live Report
KAMELOT + XANDRIA ed altri
Estragon, Bologna, 13/11/2012
22/04/2012
Live Report
EPICA + STREAM OF PASSION + XANDRIA
Alcatraz, Milano, 17/04/2012
 
23/04/2024 - 21:14
XANDRIA: online il brano ''Universal''
13/11/2023 - 17:09
XANDRIA: guarda il video di ''Your Stories I'll Remember''
26/08/2023 - 00:03
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: online il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘Alone Again’’
08/07/2023 - 12:46
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: i dettagli completi di ''Where Do We Go From Here?''
17/06/2023 - 13:29
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: due nuovi singoli da ''Where Do We Go From Here?''
12/06/2023 - 17:41
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: ''Where Do We Go From Here?'' è il titolo del nuovo album
17/05/2023 - 11:52
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: ascolta l'inedita ''Dark Void''
12/04/2023 - 14:33
XANDRIA: disponibile il lyric video di ''My Curse Is My Redemption''
31/01/2023 - 18:10
XANDRIA: ecco la clip di ''Two Worlds'' dal prossimo album
07/12/2022 - 10:15
XANDRIA: online il video ufficiale di ''The Wonders Still Awaiting'', title track del nuovo disco
24/04/2024 - 00:45
MOTLEY CRUE: firmano con Big Machine Records, venerdì esce ''Dogs of War''
24/04/2024 - 00:34
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR: ecco dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Fossil Gardens''
24/04/2024 - 00:17
ASINHELL: disponibile il video di ''Pyromantic Scryer''
23/04/2024 - 21:18
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: Nanowar of Steel headliner della seconda giornata
23/04/2024 - 21:07
HALL AFLAME: presentano un brano dal nuovo ''Amplifire''
23/04/2024 - 21:03
EDERIEL: ascolta il singolo ''Lysandra''
23/04/2024 - 11:43
SUNBOMB: Tracii Guns e Michael Sweet tornano con il nuovo ''Light Up the Sky''
23/04/2024 - 11:40
SEBASTIAN BACH: ascolta la nuova ''(Hold On) To the Dream''
23/04/2024 - 10:26
ZEAL & ARDOR: annunciato il nuovo ''Greif'', ascolta un singolo
23/04/2024 - 08:09
HASSLING: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Apex Predator''
 
