HOLYCIDE: a giugno il nuovo ''Towards Idiocracy'', ascolta ''A.I. Supremacy''

|
I thrasher Holycide pubblicheranno il terzo e nuovo album Towards Idiocracy il 6 giugno 2024 tramite Xtreem Music.
Spanish Thrashers HOLYCIDE have just announced details of their 3rd album which will be titled "Towards Idiocracy". They have revealed the cover art, the tracklist, as well as the first advance single that can now be heard on all digital platforms. "Towards Idiocracy" will be released in June 6th (international day of Slayer) through Xtreem Music on CD, 12"LP, Cassette and Digital formats.
Formed exactly 20 years ago by Dave Rotten of AVULSED and Vicente J. Payá of UNBOUNDED TERROR/ GOLGOTHA, the band really began their journey in earnest in 2013 and since their exciting debut EP “Toxic Mutation” back in 2015, HOLYCIDE have held the banner high for uncompromising, undiluted Thrash Metal – in the words of the mighty Exodus, “100% all out nothing less, aggressive relentless and mean”.
Like no other band in the modern age, Holycide’s dedication to Thrash is absolute and with their third full length album, “Towards Idiocracy”, they have created a genuine Thrash masterpiece. From the opening attack of ‘A.I. Supremacy’ to the last defiant chord of final track ‘Flamethrower ‘em All’, via a flawless cover of the Atrophy classic ‘Chemical Dependency’, “Towards Idiocracy” is a nirvana of monstrous riffs, relentless drums and a snarling vocal presence that will have the faint ears running for the hills. A caustic attack on humanity’s pathetic addiction to a shallow, selfish existence, “Towards Idiocracy” is every bit as vehement in its unforgiving lyrical exhortations as in its rapid fire, twin guitar assault. HOLYCIDE are setting the standards for Thrash in 2024!
HOLYCIDE is best described with four simple words - Mother Fucking Thrash Metal. For fans of Dark Angel, Morbid Saint, Atrophy, D.R.I., Infernäl Mäjesty, Exodus, Sepultura (Beneath/ Arise), Vio-Lence...
Still bonded by blood with Xtreem Music, HOLYCIDE will unleash the fistful of Metal that is “Towards Idiocracy” on June 6th – the international day of Slayer. What more fitting release date could there be for an album which is HOLYCIDE’s very own “Reign in Blood”? Their most intense, unyielding and inexorable album to date! Mixed and mastered for maximum impact by Javier Fernández Milla (Avulsed, Golgotha, The Heretic, etc) and Davide Billia (Hour of Penance, Beheaded, etc) and housed in the vividly violent artwork of Daemorph Art (The Black Dahlia Murder, Sorrow, Bodyfarm, etc), “Towards Idiocracy” is the complete Thrash package. Prepare for detonation!
So far, 2024 comes with great plans and goals for HOLYCIDE, not only with the release of the new album, but with the return to the stage with two confirmations at super-festivals such as Rock Imperium (Spain), Obscene Extreme (Czech Rep.), Kanekas Metalfest (Spain) and a few more surprises coming up.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. A.I. Supremacy
02. Towards Idiocracy
03. Remote Control
04. Lie is the New Truth
05. Power Corrupts
06. Technophobia
07. Angry For Nothing
08. Chemical Dependency (Atrophy cover)
09. Pleased to Be Deceived
10. Flamethrower 'em All
Inoltre è online il singolo A.I. Supremacy.