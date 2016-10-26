     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/04/24
BEHOLDER
Dualisme

26/04/24
DEICIDE
Banished By Sin

26/04/24
BLACK TUSK
The Way Forward

26/04/24
PARTY CANNON
Injuries Are Inevitable

26/04/24
EXHUMATION
Master`s Personae

26/04/24
SIX BY SIX
Beyond Shadowland

26/04/24
PESTILENCE
Levels of Perception

26/04/24
DARKTHRONE
It Beckons Us All

26/04/24
MORGUL BLADE
Heavy Metal Wraiths

26/04/24
THIS ENDING
Crowned in Blood

CONCERTI

24/04/24
MARDUK + ORIGIN + DOODSWENS
REVOLVER, SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VENEZIA)

24/04/24
MODENA CITY RAMBLERS
THE CAGE, VIA DEL VECCHIO LAZZERETTO 20 - LIVORNO

24/04/24
KARMA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

24/04/24
PUNKREAS
BOLOGNA BUSKERS FESTIVAL, PARCO DELLA MONTAGNOLA - BOLOGNA

24/04/24
ALAIN JOHANNES + THE DEVILS + ANANDA MIDA feat. CONNY OCHS
RAINDOGS HOUSE, P.ZZA REBAGLIATI 1 - SAVONA

24/04/24
TRAUMA hc
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

25/04/24
MARDUK + ORIGIN + DOODSWENS
AUDIODROME, STR. MONGINA 9 - MONCALIERI (TO)

25/04/24
ULVEDHARR + HELLFOX + NOISE IN MYSELF
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTERS, VIA XX SETTEMBRE 33 - ROVELLASCA (CO)

25/04/24
DIEGO DEADMAN POTRON + DEGRADO DA RADICI + RAW POWER + COOBOLT
PIPPO FOODCHILLSTAGE, PARCO FRANCESCO PETRARCA 12 - BOLZANO

25/04/24
MAXIMUM FESTIVAL 2024 (day 1)
ALTROQUANDO, VIA CORNIANI 32 - ZERO BRANCO (TV)
COGNITIVE: annunciano il nuovo disco ''Abhorrence'', online un videoclip
24/04/2024 - 08:14 (40 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/04/2024 - 08:14
COGNITIVE: annunciano il nuovo disco ''Abhorrence'', online un videoclip
10/03/2022 - 00:31
COGNITIVE: firmano con Metal Blade Records
27/05/2021 - 08:40
COGNITIVE: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Eniac''
28/10/2018 - 09:51
COGNITIVE: il nuovo disco in streaming integrale
14/10/2018 - 11:47
COGNITIVE: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
04/10/2018 - 07:26
COGNITIVE: online il lyric video di 'Omnicide'
17/08/2018 - 14:23
COGNITIVE: annunciato il terzo disco
15/03/2017 - 10:00
ANIMALS AS LEADERS: ecco il video di 'Cognitive Contortions'
06/01/2017 - 23:38
COGNITIVE: il cantante lascia la band
26/10/2016 - 14:42
COGNITIVE: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/04/2024 - 09:05
INTER ARMA: ascolta il singolo ''Desolation's Harp''
24/04/2024 - 09:02
ROTTING CHRIST: pubblicano il videoclip di ''The Apostate''
24/04/2024 - 08:23
CANDY: dettagli e due singoli del nuovo album ''It's Inside You''
24/04/2024 - 08:21
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS: realizzano un video per ''Seeking Vengeance''
24/04/2024 - 08:17
THE HOPE CONSPIRACY: ecco il videoclip di ''The West is Dead''
24/04/2024 - 08:09
HOLYCIDE: a giugno il nuovo ''Towards Idiocracy'', ascolta ''A.I. Supremacy''
24/04/2024 - 08:05
TZOMPMANTLI: ascolta ''Chichimecatl'' dal nuovo ''Beating the Drums of Ancestral Force''
24/04/2024 - 08:03
BORN OF OSIRIS: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Elevate''
24/04/2024 - 07:59
SPITER: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo EP ''Enter the Gates of Fucking Hell''
24/04/2024 - 00:45
MOTLEY CRUE: firmano con Big Machine Records, venerdì esce ''Dogs of War''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     