COGNITIVE: annunciano il nuovo disco ''Abhorrence'', online un videoclip

Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile vedere il videoclip ufficiale che i deathster Cognitive hanno realizzato per A Pact Unholy.
Si tratta di un brano incluso nel nuovo disco Abhorrence in pubblicazione il 17 maggio 2024 tramite Metal Blade Records.
Elaborates guitarist Rob Wharton on the song: “‘A Pact Unholy’ kicks off with blistering speeds, guitars are nonstop, and the drums add to the ferocity, all leading into a dissonant, blackened midsection, and a heavy riff exit, with fantasy lyrics speaking about bloodmagic, summoning, and resurrection.”
COGNITIVE started work on "Abhorrence" while touring in support of "Malevolent Thoughts Of A Hastened Extinction," sending tracks back and forth while trekking from one intense gig to the next. Drummer AJ Viana has his own studio (he’s previously worked with bands as prestigious as Hath) and recorded, tracked, and mixed the album, before Ryan Williams (The Black Dahlia Murder, John Frum) at Metal Blade Records mastered it. To the album’s immense benefit, it was a collaborative process, and everyone brought their proverbial A game.
"Abhorrence" is an exercise in aural turbulence, each track taking its listener on a magnificently traumatic journey. “Our lyrics for this record are all over the place,” says Wharton. “There’s some stuff about video games and addiction and mental health. To me, that’s the kind of subject matter that hits home because everyone’s got stuff going on in their lives. It’s relatable.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Abhorrence
2. Insidious
3. A Pact Unholy
4. Ivory Tower
5. As the Light Fades
6. Savor the Suffering
7. Containment Breach
8. Rorschach
9. Lunar Psychopathy
10. Cold Dead Hands