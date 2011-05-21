HAMMERFALL: i dettagli di ''Avenge the Fallen'' e il primo singolo

I power metaller svedesi Hammerfall
hanno annunciato per il 9 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records
, del loro nuovo album Avenge the Fallen
.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Hail to the King
.
Tracklist:01. Avenge The Fallen
02. The End Justifies
03. Freedom
04. Hail To The King
05. Hero To All
06. Hope Springs Eternal
07. Burn It Down
08. Capture The Dream
09. Rise Of Evil
10. Time Immemorial
Ricordiamo inoltre che la band sarà in Italia per una data il 14 ottobre insieme a Powerwolf
e Wind Rose
(qui i dettagli
).