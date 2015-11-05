SELVANS: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Il Capro Infuocato''

|
Il progetto Selvans ha diffuso, in collaborazione con il canale YouTube della Avantgarde Music, il player per poter ascoltare il nuovo singolo Il Capro Infuocato, primo brano cantato pulito e senza scream il lingua italiana .
Come to the Sabbath! Selvans takes us into the midst of an orgiastic ritual in the woods to summon the 'Flaming Goat' (Capro Infuocato). Between writhing bodies and gigantic statues made of straw and roots, the Italian horrorist brings to life a black metal anthem in Italian and for the first time entirely sung with clean vocals, with a strong prog-heavy metal vibe in the way of Savatage and a sabba central part with transverse flute, synth and hammond.