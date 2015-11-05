     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

03/05/24
DAATH
The Deceivers

03/05/24
FM
Old Habits Die Hard

03/05/24
MOB RULES
Celebration Day-30 Years Of Mob Rules (Compilation)

03/05/24
HASSLING
Apex Predator

03/05/24
PIRATE QUEEN
Ghosts

03/05/24
HORN
Daudswiärk

03/05/24
VIOLET ETERNAL
Reload the Violet

03/05/24
CRAWL (SWE)
Altar of Disgust

03/05/24
WHEEL
Charismatic Leaders

03/05/24
SONS OF THUNDER
Thunderhood

CONCERTI

02/05/24
STICK TO YOUR GUNS + DEEZ NUTS
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

02/05/24
BIRDS IN ROW + GUESTS
LA TENDA - MODENA

02/05/24
KICKIN VALENTINA
ROCK\'N\'ROLL CLUB, VIA MAGENTA 77 - RHO

02/05/24
SVEST FEST
NAMA BREWING, VIA ROGGIA VIGNOLA 3 –TREVIGLIO (BG)

03/05/24
STICK TO YOUR GUNS + DEEZ NUTS
THE FACTORY, VIALE DEL LAVORO 7 - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

03/05/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL + TRICK OR TREAT
HALL, VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA

03/05/24
TRICK OR TREAT + NANOWAR OF STEEL
HALL - PADOVA

03/05/24
KARMA
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

03/05/24
GRIMA + ULTAR + NON EST DEUS + SOLFAR
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

03/05/24
ME AND THAT MAN
TRAFFIC LIVE CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA
SELVANS: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Il Capro Infuocato''
02/05/2024 - 08:21 (60 letture)

No Fun
Giovedì 2 Maggio 2024, 13.59.26
1
Boh, mi sembra abbia lasciato del tutto la componente black per passare a un metal sinfonico, fatto anche bene, non so, ma che a me non interessa e non piace. Anche il testo e l\'immagine di questo pezzo mi lasciano indifferente. Peccato.
RECENSIONI
75
78
ARTICOLI
16/11/2016
Live Report
KAMPFAR + NEGURA BUNGET + SELVANS + GUEST
Traffic Club, Roma, 10/11/2016
11/11/2015
Live Report
SHINING + DARKEND + SELVANS + LUNARSEA
Traffic Club, Roma, 05/11/2015
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/05/2024 - 08:21
SELVANS: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Il Capro Infuocato''
23/11/2022 - 15:31
SELVANS: i dettagli della data di Biella
11/11/2022 - 10:41
SELVANS: un concerto in provincia di Udine
02/11/2021 - 16:24
SELVANS: guarda il terzo trailer dal nuovo EP ''Dark Italian Art''
21/10/2021 - 00:12
SELVANS: i dettagli del nuovo EP ‘‘Dark Italian Arts’’
01/10/2021 - 09:54
SELVANS: ecco il secondo trailer dal nuovo EP ''Dark Italian Art''
12/11/2019 - 19:56
SELVANS: il progetto diventa una one-man band
28/02/2019 - 16:44
FRANTIC FEST: annunciati i Selvans, Viscera/// e Hobos
02/11/2018 - 11:35
SELVANS: tutto 'Faunalia' ascoltabile in streaming
18/10/2018 - 20:31
BINTARNACHT: il 7 dicembre a Venezia con Selvans e molti altri
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/05/2024 - 11:40
DREAM THEATER: completate le parti di chitarra del nuovo disco
02/05/2024 - 11:38
CRAWL (SWE): tutto il nuovo ''Altar of Disgust'' in streaming
02/05/2024 - 11:18
2 DAYS PROG +1: gli headliner della gionata di domenica saranno i Symphony X
02/05/2024 - 11:14
SMOKING SNAKES: disponibile il video di ''Excited'' dal disco di esordio
02/05/2024 - 09:04
CRADLE OF FILTH: una data al Live Club di Trezzo sull'Adda
02/05/2024 - 09:00
DYING WISH: una data a Milano
02/05/2024 - 08:58
PATHOLOGY: pubblicano il video di ''Psychotronic Abominations''
02/05/2024 - 08:55
SPEED: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Only One Mode''
02/05/2024 - 08:42
TESTAMENT: al lavoro sul nuovo album
02/05/2024 - 08:36
BURZUM: pubblicate le nuove ''The Nature of the Gods'' e ''The Call of the Kraken''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     