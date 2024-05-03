TERMINAL NATION: il nuovo ''Echoes of the Devil's Den'' in streaming

|
Il canale YouTube della 20 Buck Spin ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare integralmente Echoes of the Devil's Den, il nuovo album dei Terminal Nation pubblicato questo venerdì 3 maggio.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Echoes Of The Devil's Den
2. Written By The Victor feat. Todd Jones
3. The Spikes Under The Bridge feat. Zak Vargas
4. No Reform (New Age Slave Patrol)
5. Empire In Decay
6. Embers Of Humanity
7. Merchants Of Bloodshed feat. Jesse Leach
8. Bullet For A Stone
9. Dying Alive
10. Cemetery Of Imposters feat. K. Kennedy
11. Immolation (Of Mother Earth)
12. Release The Serpents feat. Dwid Hellion