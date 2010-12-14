ALL THAT REMAINS: diffuso il nuovo singolo 'Divine'

|
Quello che vedete qui di seguito è il video che il gruppo metalcore All That Remains ha registrato per il nuovo singolo Divine.
It`s been a long time since All That Remains released new music. A lot has changed...in both the band, All That Remains, and in the world around us. When we lost Oli in 2018 it was hard to envision a path forward, 6 years later and I am proud to share "Divine" with you. All That Remains has new life, and that is thanks to the fans for their years of support. We would not be here without them. Go listen to "Divine" and hit me up on twiX with your comments.
La band inoltre comunica di aver terminato di registrare il nuovo album insieme al produttore Josh Wilbur.
Rimaniamo in attesa di aggiornamenti.