MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo 'Vile Postmortem Irrumatio'

|
Il canale YouTube della Transcending Obscurity Records ha reso disponibile l`audio di The Atascasdero Years dei deathster Monument of Misanthropy.
Si tratta di un brano che sarà incluso nel nuovo disco Vile Postmortem Irrumatio in pubblicazione il 24 giugno 2024.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. First Time It Makes You Sick To Your Stomach
2. How To Make A Killer
3. The Atascasdero Years
4. Hits One And Two
5. Why Did You Keep Their Heads
6. Manipulating The Experts
7. Vile Postmortem Irrumatio
8. The Devil`s Slide
9. Oh, I Suppose You`re Gonna Want Sit Up And Talk All Night Now
10. A Nice Beheading For MoM
11. Pueblo Paranoia
12. Your Treachery Will Die With You