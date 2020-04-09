     
 
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo 'Vile Postmortem Irrumatio'
03/05/2024 - 09:47
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo 'Vile Postmortem Irrumatio'
29/06/2023 - 10:30
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: online la nuova ''How To Make a Killer''
17/11/2022 - 10:54
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: realizzano un video per il brano ''Exceptionally Sadistic''
12/11/2021 - 09:47
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: tutto il nuovo ''Unterweger'' in streaming
01/10/2021 - 15:43
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: guarda il video di ''The Legacy Of A Malignant Narcissist''
17/09/2021 - 22:32
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: ascolta ''A Man with a Special Qualification''
16/08/2021 - 10:55
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Unterweger'', online un singolo
05/08/2021 - 09:53
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: primi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Unterweger''
16/04/2021 - 10:57
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: firmano con Transcending Obscurity, arriva il nuovo ''Unterweger''
09/04/2020 - 11:55
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: disponibile un live video
