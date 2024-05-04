SAOSIN: in uscita l'album live ''Live At The Garden Amphitheater''

|
I Saosin hanno annunciato per il 22 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Born Losers Records, del loro nuovo live album Live At The Garden Amphitheater.
Di seguito potete ascoltare i brani Sleepers e Lost Symphonies.
Tracklist:
01. It’s Far Better To Learn
02. Sleepers
03. Voices
04. Cove’s Memory
05. Finding Home
06. Bury Your Head
07. Only 20 Once
08. Pitiful (Blindside cover)
09. Zero (The Smashing Pumpkins cover)
10. You’re Not Alone
11. Seven (Sunny Day Real Estate cover)
12. Pattern Against User (At The Drive In cover)
13. Can We Play Our Songs Now?
14. The Silver String
15. Hometown Feeling
16. I Can Tell There Was An Accident Here Earlier
17. Racing Towards A Red Light
18. Seven Years (feat. Zach Kennedy)
19. Translating The Name (feat. Zach Kennedy & Donovan Melero)
20. This Changed My Life
21. 3rd Measurement In C
22. Lost Symphonies
23. They Perched On Their Stilts, Pointing And Daring Me To Break Custom