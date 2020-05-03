     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/05/24
VHALDEMAR
Sanctuary of Death

10/05/24
RED ROT
Borders of Mania

10/05/24
THOT
Delta

10/05/24
POWERMAN 5000
Abandon Ship

10/05/24
CROWNSHIFT
Crownshift

10/05/24
SIX FEET UNDER
Killing for Revenge

10/05/24
JOURS PALES
Dissolution

10/05/24
UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS
NellìOra Blu

10/05/24
NECROPHAGIA
Moribundis Grim

10/05/24
THE SONIC DAWN
Phantom

CONCERTI

06/05/24
YES
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI, VIALE DELL’INNOVAZIONE 20 - MILANO

07/05/24
ANDREA VAN CLEEF & BLACKJACK CONSPIRACY
LA SCIGHERA, VIA GIUSEPPE CANDIANI 131 - MILANO

08/05/24
YES
GRAN TEATRO GEOX, VIA GIUSEPPE TASSINARI 1 - PADOVA

09/05/24
ELEPHANT STONE + CITTÀ DESERTA
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

09/05/24
DISMALÌA + EVELYN ROGER + GATES OF CHAOS
LOCANDA BLUES, VIA CASSIA 1284 - ROMA

10/05/24
PESSIMIST
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

10/05/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL + TRICK OR TREAT
URBAN, VIA MANNA 97 - PERUGIA

10/05/24
TRICK OR TREAT + NANOWAR OF STEEL
URBAN - PERUGIA

10/05/24
JESSE AHERN
CARRO SOCIAL CLUB (EX “IL MAGLIO”), VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

10/05/24
CRIPPLE BASTARDS + TONS + SO CLOSE
SPAZIO 211, VIA F. CIGNA 211 - TORINO
SECT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Plagues Upon Plagues''
06/05/2024 - 08:05 (28 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/05/2024 - 08:05
SECT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Plagues Upon Plagues''
22/04/2024 - 15:15
ROPE SECT: un primo estratto dal nuovo ''Estrangement''
22/03/2024 - 08:38
INSECT ARK: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Raw Blood Singing''
18/10/2021 - 19:10
CANTIQUE LEPREUX: previsto a novembre il mini-CD ''Sectes''
04/05/2021 - 11:37
CANVAS SOLARIS: ascolta ''Hidden Sector'' dal nuovo album ‘‘Chromosphere’’
31/08/2020 - 14:41
SKELETAL REMAINS: ecco il video di ''Dissectasy''
22/08/2020 - 00:08
INCANTATION: tutto il nuovo ‘‘Sect of Vile Divinities’’ è ascoltabile in streaming
25/06/2020 - 18:21
INCANTATION: svelano dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Sect of Vile Divinities''
24/05/2020 - 16:31
REVERBER: ecco il video di ''Sect of Faceless''
03/05/2020 - 12:50
REVERBER: svelati i dettagli e il trailer di ''Sect of Faceless''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/05/2024 - 08:09
INHERITS THE VOID: a giugno il nuovo ''Scars of Yesteryears'', ascolta un brano
06/05/2024 - 08:00
VULVECTOMY: firmano con Comatose Music, nuovo album in arrivo
06/05/2024 - 07:57
THE LAST OF LUCY: il videoclip del singolo ''Wormhole''
06/05/2024 - 00:01
THE HU: annunciano il disco dal vivo ''The Hu Live in Glastonbury''
05/05/2024 - 11:43
SAOSIN: in uscita l'album live ''Live At The Garden Amphitheater''
05/05/2024 - 11:38
RICHIE KOTZEN: ascolta l'inedita ''Cheap Shots''
05/05/2024 - 11:36
THE CULT: a luglio in Italia per una data
05/05/2024 - 11:23
BLACK VEIL BRIDES: dettagli e pirmo singolo dell'EP ''Bleeders''
05/05/2024 - 11:29
MOON SHOT: presentato il video per il brano ''Arms Around Me''
05/05/2024 - 11:24
BLOODORN: ecco un brano da ''Let the Fury Rise''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     