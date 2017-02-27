     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/05/24
VHALDEMAR
Sanctuary of Death

10/05/24
POWERMAN 5000
Abandon Ship

10/05/24
RIOT V
Mean Streets

10/05/24
IVANHOE
Healed by the Sun

10/05/24
THOT
Delta

10/05/24
MANDOKI SOULMATES
A Memory of Our Future

10/05/24
JOURS PALES
Dissolution

10/05/24
THE SONIC DAWN
Phantom

10/05/24
VATICINAL RITES
Cascading Memories Of Immortality

10/05/24
THE TREATMENT
Wake Up the Neighbourhood

CONCERTI

07/05/24
ANDREA VAN CLEEF & BLACKJACK CONSPIRACY
LA SCIGHERA, VIA GIUSEPPE CANDIANI 131 - MILANO

08/05/24
YES
GRAN TEATRO GEOX, VIA GIUSEPPE TASSINARI 1 - PADOVA

09/05/24
ELEPHANT STONE + CITTÀ DESERTA
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

09/05/24
DISMALÌA + EVELYN ROGER + GATES OF CHAOS
LOCANDA BLUES, VIA CASSIA 1284 - ROMA

10/05/24
PESSIMIST
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

10/05/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL + TRICK OR TREAT
URBAN, VIA MANNA 97 - PERUGIA

10/05/24
TRICK OR TREAT + NANOWAR OF STEEL
URBAN - PERUGIA

10/05/24
JESSE AHERN
CARRO SOCIAL CLUB (EX “IL MAGLIO”), VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

10/05/24
CRIPPLE BASTARDS + TONS + SO CLOSE
SPAZIO 211, VIA F. CIGNA 211 - TORINO

10/05/24
EXILIA
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
FRACTAL GENERATOR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Convergence''
07/05/2024 - 07:52 (42 letture)

RECENSIONI
72
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/05/2024 - 07:52
FRACTAL GENERATOR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Convergence''
22/05/2017 - 09:17
FRACTAL GENERATOR: tutto il disco di debutto in streaming
22/03/2017 - 20:33
FRACTAL GENERATOR: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
27/02/2017 - 08:15
FRACTAL GENERATOR: firmano per la Everlasting Spew Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/05/2024 - 11:41
DAATH: guarda il video di ''Unwelcome Return''
07/05/2024 - 11:31
THE EFFECT: una cover di ‘‘It Could Have Been You’’ con l’ex-Journey Steve Perry
07/05/2024 - 11:20
SIMONE SIMONS: i dettagli e il primo singolo dal disco solista di debutto, ''Vermillion''
07/05/2024 - 08:11
BRAINSORE: firmano con Time to Kill Records per il debutto
07/05/2024 - 08:07
NECROPHAGIA: tutto il nuovo ''Moribundis Grim'' in streaming
07/05/2024 - 08:02
ZOLFO: ascolta la nuova ''Admire the Mire''
07/05/2024 - 07:58
VULVODYNIA: annunciato il nuovo album ''Entabeni''
07/05/2024 - 07:48
MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY: pubblicano il video di ''A Nice Beheading For MoM''
06/05/2024 - 15:30
SERIOUS BLACK: svelati i primi dettagli del nuovo album
06/05/2024 - 15:17
ARSTIDIR LIFSINS: in arrivo a fine mese il nuovo ''Aldrlok'', disponibile un singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     