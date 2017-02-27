FRACTAL GENERATOR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Convergence''

|
I deathster Fractal Generator pubblicheranno il nuovo album Convergence il 7 giugno 2024 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
"Convergence" is the latest sci-fi odyssey by Canadian trio FRACTAL GENERATOR! Dive into a universe where twisted, relentless and ominous riffs are infused with futuristic intensity and collide with inhuman precision!
Produced once again by Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studio (Hideous Divinity, Hour of Penance, Decrepit Birth).
"A suspected glitch in the universal simulation causes new planets to appear in our solar system. 'Convergence' is an album that attempts to capture the essence of this cosmic upheaval, exploring these new planets into journeys of chaos, song by song."
Fractal Generator is 040118180514 (Bass, Vocals), 040114090512 (Drums) & 102119200914 (Guitar, Vocals). The band formed in 2007, recording a demo entitled "The Cannibalism of Objects" released in 2008. The project lay dormant until 2013, when the current incarnation of Fractal Generator was conceived by 040118180514 and 102119200914. They wanted to create a type of dark and atmospheric death metal sound that hadn't been heard before, with lyrics inspired by science and science fiction ideas. The concept has lead to three full length albums released by Everlasting Spew: "Apotheosynthesis" in 2015, "Macrocosmos" in 2021, and now "Convergence," on which the band explores fascinating new musical ground while retaining the relentlessly pummelling riffs that they are known for.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Cryogenian
2. Convergence
3. Askesis
4. Ancient Civilizations
5. Obelisk
6. Ciphertext
7. Xiphoid
8. Algorithmic Pathways
9. Encephalon
Inoltre è online il singolo Cryogenian.