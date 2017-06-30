     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Ten - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/05/24
VHALDEMAR
Sanctuary of Death

10/05/24
NECROPHAGIA
Moribundis Grim

10/05/24
SYK
Earthflesh

10/05/24
RIOT V
Mean Streets

10/05/24
IVANHOE
Healed by the Sun

10/05/24
THOT
Delta

10/05/24
MANDOKI SOULMATES
A Memory of Our Future

10/05/24
THE TREATMENT
Wake Up the Neighbourhood

10/05/24
THE SONIC DAWN
Phantom

10/05/24
SEBASTIAN BACH
Child Within the Man

CONCERTI

08/05/24
YES
GRAN TEATRO GEOX, VIA GIUSEPPE TASSINARI 1 - PADOVA

09/05/24
ELEPHANT STONE + CITTÀ DESERTA
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

09/05/24
DISMALÌA + EVELYN ROGER + GATES OF CHAOS
LOCANDA BLUES, VIA CASSIA 1284 - ROMA

10/05/24
PESSIMIST
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

10/05/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL + TRICK OR TREAT
URBAN, VIA MANNA 97 - PERUGIA

10/05/24
TRICK OR TREAT + NANOWAR OF STEEL
URBAN - PERUGIA

10/05/24
JESSE AHERN
CARRO SOCIAL CLUB (EX “IL MAGLIO”), VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

10/05/24
CRIPPLE BASTARDS + TONS + SO CLOSE
SPAZIO 211, VIA F. CIGNA 211 - TORINO

10/05/24
EXILIA
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

10/05/24
SLUG GORE RELEASE PARTY
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO
MR. BIG: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Ten''
07/05/2024 - 21:26 (63 letture)

progster78
Martedì 7 Maggio 2024, 22.29.47
1
Li ho sempre apprezzati e ascoltati molto ma la mia domanda è \"come sarà la voce di Martin nel nuovo lavoro\"???
RECENSIONI
69
68
89
78
84
90
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/05/2024 - 21:26
MR. BIG: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Ten''
15/02/2024 - 07:49
MR. BIG: tornano ad agosto in Italia
20/11/2023 - 08:35
MR. BIG: stanno lavorando al nuovo disco
06/09/2023 - 11:09
MR. BIG: una data in Italia con tutto ''Lean Into It''
12/06/2018 - 20:01
MR. BIG: guarda il live video di 'Colorado Bulldog' dal nuovo DVD
03/05/2018 - 18:14
MR. BIG: live album a luglio, guarda il video di ''Alive And Kickin''
09/02/2018 - 12:49
MR. BIG: morto il batterista e fondatore Pat Torpey
26/01/2018 - 15:35
MR. BIG: annunciata una data in Italia a fine luglio
14/07/2017 - 20:11
MR. BIG: guarda il video di Defying Gravity
30/06/2017 - 17:30
MR. BIG: ascolta la nuova ''Forever and back''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/05/2024 - 00:59
HEARTS & HAND GRENADES: guarda il video di ''Our Darkest Night''
08/05/2024 - 00:50
VENDED: ascolta l'inedita ''Nihilism''
08/05/2024 - 00:42
ATREYU: il videoclip di ''Insomnia''
07/05/2024 - 22:01
EVERGREY: disponibile ''Say'' dal nuovo album
07/05/2024 - 21:44
BAMBU' FESTIVAL: ad agosto con Mr.Big, Folkstone e altri
07/05/2024 - 11:41
DAATH: guarda il video di ''Unwelcome Return''
07/05/2024 - 11:31
THE EFFECT: una cover di ‘‘It Could Have Been You’’ con l’ex-Journey Steve Perry
07/05/2024 - 11:20
SIMONE SIMONS: i dettagli e il primo singolo dal disco solista di debutto, ''Vermillion''
07/05/2024 - 08:11
BRAINSORE: firmano con Time to Kill Records per il debutto
07/05/2024 - 08:07
NECROPHAGIA: tutto il nuovo ''Moribundis Grim'' in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     