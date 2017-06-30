MR. BIG: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Ten''

|
I Mr. Big hanno annunciato per il 12 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo album Ten.
In attesa di un singolo, potete vedere la copertina e leggere la tracklist.
Tracklist:
01. Good Luck Trying
02. I Am You
03. Right Outta Here
04. Sunday Morning Kinda Girl
05. Who We Are
06. As Good As It Gets
07. What Were You Thinking
08. Courageous
09. Up On You
10. The Frame
11. See No Okapi (instrumental – Japan bonus track)
Ricordiamo inoltre che la band sarà in Italia il prossimo 10 agosto dove suonerà al Bambù Festival di Monte Urano (Fermo).