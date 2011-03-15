XASTHUR: annunciato il nuovo ''Disharmonic Variations'', ascolta un singolo

|
Il progetto neofolk/black metal Xasthur ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Disharmonic Variations in pubblicazione il 5 luglio tramite Lupus Lounge/Prophecy Productions.
"Entitlement, narcissists. People who must have this or that, whether little or a lot, because they simply exist, yet with no intention to do anything, or give anything to get it. I experience people like this everyday. If you think this sounds like you, it's not, you're not the only one. If you've seen it, you're not the only one either." - Scott Conner/Xasthur
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist:
1. Beginning of a New End
2. Mirrors Made of Misery
3. Haunted by the Living
4. Selling Yourself to Die
5. Who Will Smash the Mirror of Lies
6. Psychedelic Darkness in Reality
7. Messenger of Your Reflection
8. Your Existence Is Not Enough
9. Other Blind Believers
10. As You Point into Guilty Mirrors
11. Fairytale Ideologies
12. Sheep in Wolves Clothing
13. Counterfeit Pennies
Inoltre è online il singolo Your Existence Is Not Enough.