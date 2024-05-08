FROSTOMOON ECLIPSE: ristampano i primi quattro album

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Worms on Mankind, primo brano che i blackster Frostmoon Eclipse hanno estratto dalla ristampa del primo album Gathering the Dark in pubblicazione tramite Immortal Frost Productions il 24 maggio in digitale e l'11 novembre sarà disponibile nei formati CD e LP.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Where No Light Burns
2. Worms on Mankind
3. Dragon Millennium
4. Ashes
5. I am My Worst Enemy
6. Let the World Burn
7. Dusk to Exalt My Triumph
8. Ruins
Inoltre la Immortal Frost Productions ha annunciato che ristamperà anche i successivi tre album: Death Is Coming, Dead and Forever Gone e Another Face of Hell.
Frostmoon Eclipse, one of the oldest Black Metal entities from Italy are celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2024 and what better way to celebrate three decades of darkness then to relive the days of old? For this special occasion we excavated their back catalogue and breathe new life into their first four full length albums through a remastering of the old works and repacking each album in brand new artwork, to be released each on Vinyl for the very first time and together in an exclusive 4disc CD boxset.
Their first full length album “Gathering the Dark” was originally recorded and released in 2001 through ISO666. The album is a straight up old school black metal record, filled with melodic passages throughout the whole album combined with some refreshing acoustic guitar work that swifts back and forth with some compelling blast beats moments and even some groovy drum parts! The vocals are harsh and deliver some outstanding screams with demonic outlets.
What makes this album so special is that even though it has that raw mid 90’s melodic old school black metal vibe, it also sounds very unique due to the many variations it delivers. Their early work can therefore be seen as a rare or unique piece within their extended catalogue and therefore a must have or even a collector’s item for those who either follow the band or for those old school 90’s fans.
Gathering the Dark is a raw, yet melodic piece of 90’s old school black metal record that every metal fan from new to old could and should appreciate!