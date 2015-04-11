WRAITH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Fueled by Fear''

|
Il gruppo thrash metal Wraith ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Fueled by Fear il 28 giugno 2024 tramite Prosthetic Records.
Fueled By Fear, the new release from this Indiana speed-come-thrash four-piece, is a fun, mosh-ready thrash record, bursting at the seams with barely contained energy. The dual — and dueling — guitar attack of axe-slinger Jason Schulz and vocalist Matt Sokol churns out riff after riff with plenty of punk attitude and Lemmy grit.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Asylum
2. Fueled by Fear
3. Horses and Hounds
4. Shame in Suffering
5. Code Red
6. Ice Cold Bitch
7. Warlord
8. Merchant of Death
9. Heathen’s Touch
10. Hell’s Canyon
11. Vulture
12. Shattered Sorrow
13. Truth Decay
14. The Breaking Wheel
Inoltre è online il singolo Heathen’s Touch.