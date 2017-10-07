LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES: guarda il videoclip di ''Over the Garden Wall''

|
In occasione della pubblicazione avvenuta oggi tramite UNFD del nuovo album The Cycles Of Trying To Cope, i Like Moths to Flames hanno diffuso il videoclip realizzato per il singolo Over the Garden Wall.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Angels Weep
02. Paradigm Trigger
03. Over The Garden Wall
04. Gone Without A Trace
05. Dissociative Being
06. The Shepherd’s Crown
07. To Know Is To Die
08. Kintsugi
09. Everything That Once Held It Together
10. The Depths I Roam
11. What Do We See When We Leave This Place?