NOVELISTS: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Okapi''

Il gruppo prog metalcore Novelists ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo Okapi tramite Out Of Line Music.
Today marks the release of "Okapi," the fourth new single by the critically acclaimed French progressive metalcore band Novelists. Known for their intricate compositions and profound lyrical themes, Novelists continue to push the boundaries of the genre with this emotionally charged and sonically heavy track.
"Okapi" is a testimony to the band’s evolution and resilience. Written during a tumultuous period of personal upheavals—ranging from city moves and family losses to break-ups - the track emerges as an emotional exploration of pain, perseverance, and the strength found in unity. The lyrics of "Okapi" resonate with those who have felt isolated and overwhelmed, yet striving for a sense of hope.
"OKAPI was written throughout 2023 and the beginning of 2024; it is a very important song for us as a band and as individuals as it was written through a lot of changes and doubts happening in each of our lives. From moving to a different city to break-ups, death, and sickness in our families, etc. A lot has happened in our personal lives in only a few months. And for those reasons, it took us longer to finish the song than we originally anticipated, but now reflecting on it, I am happy we took the time we needed; the song only ended up even better and more meaningful." - Novelists
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video per il brano disponibile qui di seguito.