STATUS QUO: a luglio il nuovo ''Official Archive Series Vol. 3 - Live At Westonbirt Arboretum''

14/05/2024 - 11:03 (96 letture)



Federico "Vandroy" Landini 1 non c'e' nulla da dire miglior gruppo di rock'n'roll esistente..sempre seguito fin dagli anni 70...