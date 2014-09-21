     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Live Album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/05/24
SONS OF CULT
Desolation (EP)

17/05/24
ELVELLON
Ascending in Synergy

17/05/24
BAT
Under the Crooked Claw

17/05/24
JINJER
Live in Los Angeles

17/05/24
JINJER
Live in Los Angeles

17/05/24
RATS WILL FEAST
Hellhole

17/05/24
SOULLINE
Reflections

17/05/24
SLASH
Orgy of the Damned

17/05/24
PATHOLOGY
Unholy Descent

17/05/24
MARTY FRIEDMAN
Drama

CONCERTI

15/05/24
BELL WITCH + THE KEENING
BRONSON - RAVENNA

15/05/24
CULTURA TRES
REVOLVER, SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VENEZIA)

16/05/24
ISOLA ROCK (day one)
PALARISO - ISOLA ALLA SCALA (VR)

16/05/24
BELL WITCH + THE KEENING
ALTROQUANDO - TREVISO

16/05/24
CULTURA TRES
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

17/05/24
ELEPHANT GYM
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

17/05/24
ISOLA ROCK (day two)
PALARISO - ISOLA ALLA SCALA (VR)

17/05/24
GLI ATROCI
ZIGGY CLUB, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 66 - TORINO

17/05/24
OCTOBER TIDE + PONTE DEL DIAVOLO + ECHO + FOR THE STORMS
CSA ARCADIA, VIA LAGO DI TOVEL 18 - SCHIO (VI)

17/05/24
HOUR OF PENANCE
BIRRERIA SAN GIORGIO, VIA G. MARCONI 4 - COSTABISSARA (VI)
STATUS QUO: a luglio il nuovo ''Official Archive Series Vol. 3 - Live At Westonbirt Arboretum''
14/05/2024 - 11:03 (96 letture)

rocklife
Martedì 14 Maggio 2024, 14.28.58
1
non c\'e\' nulla da dire miglior gruppo di rock\'n\'roll esistente..sempre seguito fin dagli anni 70...
RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/05/2024 - 11:03
STATUS QUO: a luglio il nuovo ''Official Archive Series Vol. 3 - Live At Westonbirt Arboretum''
16/08/2022 - 12:27
STATUS QUO: a novembre esce la raccolta ''Quo'ing In - The Best of the Noughties''
26/09/2021 - 18:23
STATUS QUO: deceduto il fondatore Alan Lancaster
09/09/2019 - 19:07
STATUS QUO: ecco il video di ''Liberty Lane''
03/09/2019 - 15:44
STATUS QUO: l'anteprima di tutte le tracce di ''Backbone''
12/07/2019 - 12:05
STATUS QUO: online il primo singolo del nuovo album
21/06/2019 - 18:17
STATUS QUO: guarda il live video di ''Something About You Baby I Like''
18/06/2019 - 20:40
STATUS QUO: annunciato il nuovo album ''Backbone''
25/12/2016 - 10:59
STATUS QUO: è morto Rick Parfitt
21/09/2014 - 20:05
STATUS QUO: guarda il nuovo lyric video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/05/2024 - 00:43
HIGHLY SUSPECT: i dettagli completi e il primo singolo da ''As Above, So Below''
15/05/2024 - 00:39
LION`S SHARE: guarda la clip di ‘‘We Will Rock’’
15/05/2024 - 00:21
EVERGREY: Jonas Ekdahl non andrà più in tour
14/05/2024 - 21:10
NEW HORIZON: pubblicano il singolo ''Apollo''
14/05/2024 - 21:03
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: ecco il singolo ''Monsters''
14/05/2024 - 11:38
MONKEY3: ascolta ''Ignition'' dall'ultimo ''Welcome to the Machine''
14/05/2024 - 11:35
BAEST: il video del nuovo singolo ''Imp of the Perverse''
14/05/2024 - 11:25
MASTERS OF REALITY: tornano con l'inedita ''Sugar''
14/05/2024 - 11:27
CROWNSHIFT: ecco il lyric video di ''Rule the Show''
14/05/2024 - 11:23
SARKE: ecco ''Phantom Recluse'' dal nuovo ''Endo Feight''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     