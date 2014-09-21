STATUS QUO: a luglio il nuovo ''Official Archive Series Vol. 3 - Live At Westonbirt Arboretum''

|
Gli Status Quo hanno annunciato per il 12 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite earMUSIC, del loro nuovo Live Album Vol. 3 - Live At Westonbirt Arboretum facente parte della loro serie Official Archive Series.
Il disco è stato registrato domenica 22 giugno 2008 come parte del tour britannico per In Search Of The Fourth Chord. Lo show faceva parte dell’iniziativa ‘Forest Live’ della Forestry Commission.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Paper Plane.
Tracklist - CD1:
01. Intro
02. Caroline
03. The Wanderer
04. Rain
05. Beginning Of The End
06. Don’t Waste My Time
07. Don’t Drive My Car
08. Hold You Back
09. The Oriental
10. Creeping Up On You
11. Paper Plane
12. The Proposing Medley
CD2:
13. Living On An Island
14. In The Army Now
15. Drum Solo
16. Roll Over Lay Down
17. Down Down
18. Whatever You Want
19. Burning Bridges
21. Rockin’ All Over The World
21. Rock And Roll Music / Bye Bye Johnny