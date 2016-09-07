HIGHLY SUSPECT: i dettagli completi e il primo singolo da ''As Above, So Below''

|
I rocker statunitensi Highly Suspect pubblicheranno per 300 Entertainment e Roadrunner Records il nuovo album As Above, So Below in data 19 luglio 2024.
A lato trovate la copertina, qui sotto la tracklist:
01. Summertime Voodoo
02. Suicide Machine
03. The Blue-Eyed Devil
04. Mexico
05. Plastic Boxes
06. Melatonia
07. The Reset
08. Run for Your Death (More Pills)
09. Champagne at Our Funeral
10. The 8th of October (To August 17th)
11. Then, Mickey 2
Il primo singolo, Summertime Voodoo, è disponibile per l'ascolto di seguito: