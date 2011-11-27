AND SO I WATCH YOU FROM AFAR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Megafauna''

|
Il gruppo post-rock And So I Watch You From Afar pubblicherà il nuovo album Megafauna l'8 agosto 2024 tramite Pelagic Records.
Irish post-rock outfit AND SO I WATCH YOU FROM AFAR have announced their seventh full-length album, ‘Megafauna’, set for release on the 9th of August, 2024.
‘Megafauna’ is the band’s first new music since 2022’s critically-acclaimed ‘Jettison’, an ambitious multi-media ensemble piece packed full of experimentation and collaboration. Jokingly referring to ‘Jettison’ as their mature record’, the band framed the writing of ‘Megafauna’ around the their long-running mantra of ‘DO THE SCARY THING’ which sees ASIWYFA constantly hurtling towards newness, towards progress, evolution and the unknown.
Whilst the new record is ASIWYFA taking on a more familiar, traditional form; in this post-’Jettison’, post-pandemic world ‘Megafauna’ is a deafening and defiant statement of intent from the band’s propulsive core - a clarion call for the communities that shape them, a resplendent celebration of togetherness over separation.
The album’s lead single ‘Do Mór’ is a preposterously playful collision of light-hearted guitar hooks, effortless jazz syncopation and the triumphant return of ASIWYFA’s inimitable wall-of-sound distortion. Now streaming everywhere!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. North Coast Megafauna
2. Do Mór
3. Gallery Of Honour
4. Mother Belfast (Part 1)
5. Mother Belfast (Part 2)
6. Years Ago
7. Any Joy
8. Button Days
9. Me And Dunbar
Inoltre è online il singolo Do Mór.