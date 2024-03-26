MORTAL WOUND: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''The Anus of the World''

|
I deathster Mortal Wound pubblicheranno il disco di debutto The Anus of World il 24 maggio 2024 tramite Me Saco un Ojo Records.
From the start of the sampled introduction to the sadistic battering that follows, this record is a masterclass in well-produced Death Metal that reeks of the 90s brutality while keeping things totally organic. The first minute of this album will churn you into a slime-like ichor with its pulverizing intensity and crushingly tight instrumental hooks. These are topped with gargantuan vocals that will regurgitate any bone matter from your corpse. With a real void in the underground for bands such as this, it seems many are afraid to even try and give such an unforgiving take on extremity, or Mortal Wound intimidate the competition. With atmospherics but nothing short of total carnage at any given moment, you will constantly be in grotesque ecstasy at this abhorrent masterpiece.
This is one of those releases where any lover of Death Metal will definitely be satisfied. Unsavory soundscapes delivered with a totally incredible production showcases some of the best songwriting chops this year will hear combined with an unfathomable lust for desecration of all things, living or dead. Monstrous grooves contort with a technical proficiency that is not a pretentious show of skill as much as sonic laceration fired forth with unmistakable excellence. Not only does this harken back to some of the genres most punishing acts, Mortal Wound show they have more than enough personality and songwriting to stand on their own feet as one of the strongest death metal bands of the current day. Hammering furiously until the end, do you think you can withstand this record? Prove it, blast it at full volume and give yourself to this morbid offering…
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Found Dead in a Bush
2. Tunnel Rat
3. The Surf is Gonna Be Bitchin'
4. Drug Filled Cadaver
5. One Who Kills & One Who Loves
6. Born Again Hard
7. Engulfed in Liquid Hellfire
8. The Worm Has Turned for You
9. Spirit of the Bayonet
10. Even the Jungle Wanted Him Dead
11. Royally Fucked Forever
Inoltre è online il singolo Born Again Hard.