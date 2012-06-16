MALIGNANCY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Discontinued''

|
I deathster Malignancy pubblicheranno il nuovo album Discontinued il 14 giugno 2024 tramite Willowtip.
Malignancy's new album, Discontinued..., is a post-apocalyptic auditory assault on the listener from beginning to end. Discontinued... captures all the ingredients of what makes a great extreme metal album. It's Thrashy, Grindy, Techy, and Brutal, all in one! Mixed and mastered by one of the best, Lasse Lammert (Kublai Khan ,Glory Hammer etc), this is one for the books
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Existential Dread
2. Binary Paradigm
3. Irradiated Miscreation
4. Purity of Purpose
5. Ancillary Biorhythms
6. Haunted Symmetry
7. Decomposing Divinity
8. Oppositional Defiance
9. Biological Absurdity
Inoltre è online il singolo Biological Absurdity.